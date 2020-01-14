Medial EarlySign Expands Executive Team Amid U.S. Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medial EarlySign (earlysign.com), a leader in machine learning-based solutions that aid in the early detection and prevention of high-burden diseases, announced today the appointment of three new senior executives: Christopher Brown as Chief Growth Officer, Darrell Atkin as Vice President of Marketing, and Adam Dooley, Ph.D., as Vice President of Business Development.

The company's new executive hires will help meet growing demand for EarlySign's machine learning-based predictive analytics platform, amid increased interest from U.S. health providers, clinical laboratory, and life sciences organizations. The company's AlgoMarker™ solutions utilize ordinary electronic health record (EHR) data to help healthcare systems identify individuals at high risk of developing illness in time for intervention strategies that can improve patient outcomes. These AlgoMarkers cover a range of chronic and high-burden conditions, including lower GI disorders, progression from prediabetes to diabetes, and downstream diabetes-related complications.

"Interest in EarlySign's clinically-validated technology is rapidly rising among leading health organizations, who recognize the clinical and financial benefits of implementing our machine-learning based tools into existing workflows to support physicians and systems improve care delivery," said Dr. Jeremy Orr, CEO of Medial EarlySign. "We are excited to welcome Christopher, Darrell and Adam as we expand our commercial availability in North America to include ever more patient populations."

A twenty-five-year healthcare industry veteran, Christopher Brown joins EarlySign from healthcare consulting firm ExecuSERV, where he served as President and CEO. Prior to ExecuSERV, Christopher was Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ZeOmega, a population health management platform. Previously, he held senior executive positions at Elsevier, Cardinal Health, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Darrell Atkin joins EarlySign having served as VP Marketing at TruthPoint, an integrated software platform to improve patient care. Prior to TruthPoint, he held marketing leadership positions with Skylight Healthcare Systems (now GetWellNetwork, the world's the largest digital patient engagement company), and iMetrikus (now Numera Health).

Dr. Adam Dooley brings almost two decades of experience in strategic account management and global sales leadership, holding a range of positions in the pharmaceutical and health IT spaces. He joins EarlySign from Oracle, where he was responsible for sales across the company's portfolio at one of the largest global Pharmaceutical firms. Prior to Oracle, he held leadership positions at both IBM and Dell in their Healthcare and Life Sciences groups. Dr. Dooley holds a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics from Florida State University.

About Medial EarlySign

Medial EarlySign helps healthcare systems with their early detection and prevention of high-burden diseases. Their suite of outcome-focused software solutions (AlgoMarkers™) find subtle, early signs of high-risk patient trajectories in existing lab results and ordinary EHR data already collected in the course of routine care. EarlySign's AlgoMarkers enable clients to identify patients at high risk for conditions such as lower GI disorders, prediabetic progression to diabetes, and downstream diabetic complications such as chronic kidney disease (CKD). The algorithmic models developed using the company's machine learning approach are supported by peer-reviewed research published by internationally recognized health organizations and hospitals. Founded in 2013, Medial EarlySign is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with US headquarters in Denver, Colorado. For more information, please visit https://earlysign.com/.



Follow Medial EarlySign on LinkedIn: Medial EarlySign and Twitter: @MedialEarlySign

Media Relations Contact:

Ellie Hanson

ellie.hanson@finnpartners.com

+1 929-222-8006

SOURCE Medial EarlySign

Related Links

https://earlysign.com/

