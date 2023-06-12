MEDIALINK CEO MICHAEL KASSAN ELECTED TO CHAIR THE BOARD OF BEYOND ORDINARY EVENTS

Kassan, an investor in the successful launch of BOE's premier marketing event POSSIBLE, is joined on the Board by key industry leaders as plans for 2024 commence

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. and POSSIBLE , a marquee marketing event, announced today the appointment of Michael Kassan, CEO of MediaLink, as Chair of its Board of Directors. The organization also elected two additional board members, Deborah Wahl, former SVP and Global CMO of General Motors, and John Costello, CEO of Costello Ventures.

Michael Kassan Headshot

Kassan is the founder and CEO of MediaLink, a leading strategic advisory firm that was acquired by the United Talent Agency (UTA) in 2021. Described as the "ultimate power broker," he is a trusted advisor on speed dial with every major executive in the media, marketing, entertainment, and technology C-Suite. Kassan and his global team of more than 200 specialists provide counsel for navigating the age of digital disruption in areas including: marketing transformation, data and technology solutions, growth strategy, private equity advisory, executive search and talent advisory and entertainment, sports and culture marketing. In 2019, Kassan was inducted into the American Advertising Federation's Hall of Fame, which is considered the highest honor in advertising.

Christian Muche, CEO & Co-Founder, Beyond Ordinary Events, said, "Michael is an ideal champion for our board given his vast experience in building partnerships with other industry events including the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and Cannes Lions." Muche continued, "He was instrumental in bringing the inaugural POSSIBLE conference to life this year. His commitment truly made the impossible possible. I am grateful for his faith in our vision and am thrilled to welcome him as Chair of our Board. There is no doubt that with his guiding hand that POSSIBLE will grow exponentially in 2024."

Kassan said, "It is an honor to serve among the distinguished leaders on the Beyond Ordinary Board of Directors. Our industry has experienced profound change on multiple levels over the past few years, and marketing leaders expect increasingly dynamic ways to convene and exchange the ideas that will actually move the needle for them. Under the leadership of Christian and his team at POSSIBLE, they delivered something truly fresh and unexpected and just getting started."

Deborah Wahl, former SVP and Global CMO of General Motors, and John Costello, CEO of Costello Ventures, fill the seat of outgoing director Stephen McCarthy, CEO of GroundTruth. Greg Stuart, CEO of MMA Global, who served previously as Chairman of the Beyond Ordinary Board, retains his Board seat.

Muche said, "It is an honor to welcome Deborah and John to round out our board as we begin the next chapter for Beyond Ordinary Events and for POSSIBLE. We are grateful to Greg and Stephen who helped us to launch POSSIBLE amidst a challenging economic environment and to deliver beyond expectations."

Muche concluded, "POSSIBLE was a unique experience and success for our industry and we are already at work to optimize and scale POSSIBLE's growth. We will be launching a financing round and it is exciting to have this senior and powerful board at my side."

About POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is a premier marquee event created by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., that is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. The inaugural event took place in April 2023 and just announced its return for April 15-17, 2024 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. POSSIBLE is directed to future-thinking marketers and offers innovation and emerging technologies and an opportunity to network with industry peers, share ideas, and discuss mutual challenges. POSSIBLE offers curated content including masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, VIP programming, and entertainment. The SMARTIES awards have been integrated into POSSIBLE to complete the immersive experience. Conceived and created by Christian Muche (Co-Founder, DMEXCO), POSSIBLE is a centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community.

About Christian Muche :

Muche is a renowned global executive and business strategist operating at the intersection of the digital, marketing, technology, and event industries. Muche has worked with global brands and executives, including AOL, YAHOO, and FIFA, to bring successful results. He was the Co-Founder of DMEXCO which has become the biggest and leading digital marketing event in the world. Seeing a gap in the global marketing community, he believed the time had come for a new event experience created specifically for the marketing world which is POSSIBLE.

