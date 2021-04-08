MediaMath To Integrate Tru Optik Data Marketplace to Power Connected TV Advanced Audience Targeting

STAMFORD, Conn., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Optik, a TransUnion company, announced today a partnership with MediaMath, an acclaimed independent DSP for the world's leading brands and agencies, that enables audience-targeting for connected TV campaigns. As an identity resolution leader across OTT, connected TV (CTV) and streaming audio, Tru Optik Data Marketplace will be integrated into MediaMath's CTV advertising solution and available for MediaMath clients in the US to leverage. As legacy identifiers like cookies continue to deprecate and media consumption in the connected home continues to grow, advertisers will look to achieve greater addressability across devices. MediaMath's agnostic approach to identity and integration with Tru Optik enables customers to more accurately advertise on all screens.

MediaMath's redesigned SOURCE infrastructure provides unlimited access to premium CTV supply chain inventory with complete fee visibility, brand-safe and sophisticated fraud protection across the advertising ecosystem. Through this integration with MediaMath, buyers will have to access Tru Optik's privacy-compliant segments from leading behavioral, interest-based and demographic data providers. They will choose audiences specifically formulated for streaming media and connected device targeting, which will provide marketers with the confidence to know their ad spend is working efficiently.

"As we have rearchitected SOURCE's identity stack, we have taken a signal agnostic approach that respects consumer privacy and provides the addressability and targeting capabilities brands need to execute their ad campaigns confidently across all channels," said Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer at MediaMath. "We partnered with Tru Optik because of their innovative data-driven CTV targeting technology and we're excited to continue maximizing the ROI of customers' advertising efforts as they diversify their marketing budgets. This integration is an important piece of SOURCE's mission to redesign the digital media landscape without the use of third-party cookies."

"Audiences in the Data Marketplace are synced to our patented Household Graph of over 80 million households that watch, listen, or play ad-supported content across internet connected devices," said Melody Yazdanyar, Vice President of Channel Development at Tru Optik. "This means that when MediaMath clients leverage Data Marketplace segments, they will achieve up to 4x more scale than they would with legacy data stores, resulting in more impressions transacted for connected media campaigns."

"Partnerships like this ensure connected TV buying checks all the necessary boxes from a targeting, scale and privacy standpoint," said Daniel Church, Head of Advanced TV Product at Beachfront. "This becomes increasingly important as addressable TV matures and our industry aims to empower advertisers to make single, audience-based buys across connected TV and legacy TV inventory."

About Tru Optik, a TransUnion Company

Tru Optik identity resolution powers the streaming media ecosystem. Tru Optik's patented Household Graph™ of more than 80 million U.S. homes enables the world's leading brands, agencies, media companies, and platforms to engage consumers across OTT, streaming audio, and gaming with unmatched scale and accuracy. Our Data Marketplace is the definitive destination to buy and sell third-party data that powers connected media targeting, activation and measurement. To learn more about Tru Optik visit: www.truoptik.com.

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world's top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our enterprise software every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.



MediaMath initiated an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is a technical and commercial framework for agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, viewable inventory. MediaMath has offices in 15 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com

