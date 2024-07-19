MediaMint Appoints Industry Veteran Rajeev Butani as Chief Executive Officer

Co-Founder and Former CEO Aditya Vuchi Continues Support of the Company as a Member of MediaMint's Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaMint , a global AI-powered revenue and media operations services provider backed by Everstone Capital and Recognize , today announced the appointment of Rajeev Butani as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Butani replaces current CEO and co-founder Aditya Vuchi, who will continue to support MediaMint as a member of the company's Board of Directors.

"As we continue to accelerate innovation and revenue realization for businesses worldwide, we are excited to have Rajeev serve as CEO to guide us through the next phase of MediaMint's expansion," said Mr. Vuchi, who served as MediaMint's CEO for the previous 14 years. "Rajeev has served as Executive Chairman of the company and understands our business and culture and we look forward to his collaboration with MediaMint leadership, employees, and customers to build on our past successes."

Prior to joining MediaMint in 2023 as Executive Chairman, Mr. Butani served with Accenture for more than 25 years, most recently as the Senior Managing Director and Group Technology Officer for Accenture's Communications, Media, and Technology Operating Group globally. He also served on Accenture's Global Leadership Counsel.

"Rajeev is the right person to help drive adoption of MediaMint's next generation services and going forward to help us identify acquisitions that will complement MediaMint's vision of an AI-powered platform of services," said Avnish Mehra, Vice Chairman, Private Equity at Everstone Capital, and David Wasserman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Recognize. "We are delighted to have Aditya's full support in this transition and look forward to Rajeev's stewardship as we expand MediaMint's global business."

With 2,000 employees across offices in San Francisco, New York, Hyderabad, and Krakow, MediaMint delivers operational support for digital marketing, including ad operations, creative services, and customer services. The company serves over 100 global customers, including prominent digital marketing platforms, publishers, and agencies. The digital marketing landscape is growing, driven by the proliferation of digital channels and creator platforms, enhanced data capabilities, and the increasing popularity of user generated digital content. As more businesses venture into digital advertising, MediaMint is strategically positioned to optimize advertising performance and reduce operational costs associated with establishing digital ad platforms, managing ad operations, and refining ad creatives.

MediaMint is the trusted advertising operations partner for leading global media and technology companies. Founded in 2010 by Aditya Vuchi and Neelima Marupuru and led by industry veterans, the company has leveraged its extensive expertise to help clients expand and scale their business operations worldwide. For more information, visit www.mediamint.com.

Singapore-headquartered Everstone Capital, the private equity arm of the Everstone Group, is a global firm committed to driving economic growth and creating sustainable value. With seven offices worldwide - in Singapore, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Dubai, New York, and Mauritius - Everstone Capital focuses on the mid-market, adopting a control mindset and growth bias. The firm's approach combines best-in-class investing, and operations, leveraging the team's extensive experience and skills. For more information, visit Everstone Capital and LinkedIn.

Recognize is an investment platform exclusively focused on the digital services industry. The firm provides operational expertise, industry insights and strategic capital to innovative companies in this sector. To learn more, visit www.recognize.com and LinkedIn.

