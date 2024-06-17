Media.Monks to Launch Brand Model Practice Powered by Adobe GenStudio

The Brand Model Practice will combine Adobe GenStudio with Media.Monks' AI offering Monks.Flow to develop brand models and realize AI transformation goals at speed and scale for brands

CANNES, France, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S4Capital's operating brand Media.Monks, a digital-first advertising and marketing services company, partners with Adobe to transform end-to-end content supply chains and drive efficiency across Media.Monks three practices: content, data&digital media and technology services. At the core of this collaboration is the launch of the Brand Model Practice, which will leverage Adobe GenStudio, a generative AI-first offering that lets marketing teams quickly plan, create, manage, activate, and measure on-brand content, and Media.Monks' AI-first solution Monks.Flow to create generative AI brand models. These models are designed to help marketers reduce costs, advance creativity, build business intelligence, and maximize the impact of their marketing to drive growth.

Named Adweek's first-ever AI Agency of the Year, Media.Monks brings deep expertise in innovation and a range of scaled creative capabilities to deliver holistic solutions across the full customer journey. The new Brand Model Practice will integrate Adobe GenStudio into Monks.Flow, accelerating digital transformation for enterprise clients in the era of AI with optimized content supply chain solutions that cut costs and deliver at speed and scale.

Build Intelligent Content Engines Powered by a Bespoke Brand Model

88% of marketing professionals rely on AI to personalize the customer journey across channels, and 48% use the technology to build content at scale. Media.Monks' Brand Model Practice aids in both efforts through the development of artificial intelligence systems that are tailored to specific brand goals and needs. These models are trained on unique brand data, such as marketing materials, customer interactions, product information, and brand guidelines, to generate brand-specific content, insights and experiences.

Brands have always invested in crafting meticulous guidelines and design languages to ensure their identity is presented consistently and authentically everywhere they show up. The Brand Model Practice is the next evolution of this exercise: by encoding a brand's DNA into an AI-powered content supply chain, the model can intelligently generate and adapt creative assets, messaging, and even entire customer experiences—all while staying true to the brand's core perspective and values.

By drawing on Media.Monks core practices of content, data&digital media and technology services, the Brand Model Practice represents a continuation of the company's long-standing cross-functional expertise, supercharged with Adobe GenStudio. The practice will be led by talent from across Media.Monks' practices, combining their skill sets to drive comprehensive AI solutions.

Fast-Track GenAI Transformation

The seamless integration of Adobe GenStudio into Media.Monks' AI-first professional managed service Monks.Flow will allow brands to fast-track AI transformation, enabling them to optimize their entire content supply chain with generative AI. The combined content supply chain expertly manages data assets, image generation, and efficient processes, all within a plug-and-play model that can easily integrate into any brand's existing tech stack. By simplifying the transition, Media.Monks allows brands to quickly harness the full potential of AI-driven solutions.

"We're excited to leverage Adobe GenStudio to better serve marketers who need bespoke brand models at speed," said Bruno Lambertini and Wesley ter Haar, Co-CEOs, Content, Chris Martin CEO Data&Digital Media and Brady Brim-DeForest CEO Technology Services. "Seamless integrations make room for innovation, and by building an end-to-end content pipeline, brands are better equipped to streamline production, become more agile and ultimately enhance creative experiences. We're setting new benchmarks for creativity and customization in the age of AI."

"Brands are looking to drive profitable growth through delivering personalization at scale, but they need ways to scale the production of new and fresh content," said Tony Sanders, senior director, Adobe. "Our collaboration with Media.Monks brings together best-in-class technology with implementation expertise, helping organizations navigate the complexities of creating an efficient content supply chain."

Media.Monks has a longstanding relationship with Adobe as an Adobe Platinum Solution Partner, and has achieved the highest level of certifications for Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) and Adobe Campaign. With 290 accreditations and certifications, Media.Monks' expertise spans comprehensive Adobe Experience Cloud solutions, including consulting, technology, training and support.

About Media.Monks

Media.Monks is the global, purely digital, unitary operating brand of S4Capital plc. Since 2021, Media.Monks has combined diverse solutions—media, data, social, platforms, studio, experience, brand and technology services—to serve as a consultative partner integrating systems and workflows that deliver unfettered content production, scaled experiences and data science fueled by AI and the industry's very best talent and teams.

Media.Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services. It has earned a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-23), and earns continual inclusion in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players (2020-23). It has also been named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023). Business Intelligence has recognized Media.Monks in its 2024 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards program in three categories: the Individual category, Organizational Winner in AI Strategic Planning, and AI Product for its service Monks.Flow. Media.Monks has earned the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-23), won a record number of FWAs, and a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023.

About S4Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in three practices: Content, Data&digital Media and Technology Services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The S4Capital Board includes Rupert Faure Walker, Daniel Pinto, Sue Prevezer, Elizabeth Buchanan, Margaret Ma Connolly, Miles Young and Colin Day as Non-Executive Directors.

The Company now has approximately 7,600 people in 32 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Content currently accounts for approximately 60% of net revenue, Data&digital Media 25% and Technology Services 15%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

