Median Total Master Trust Posts Fourth Consecutive Positive Return in Q1 2021 According to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe returned a median +2.48% in the first quarter of 2021, continuing the streak of positive quarterly performance results starting in the second quarter of 2020.

The BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe offers peer comparisons of performance by plan type and size. It consists of 489 corporate, foundation, endowment, public, Taft-Hartley, and health care plans with a total market value of more than $2.4 trillion and an average plan size of over $8.0 billion. In aggregate, U.S. Master Trust Universe plans reported a one-year return of +30.15%, exceeding the 3-year annualized return of +9.69% and the 5-year annualized return of +9.95% respectively.

Endowments were the highest performing plan type for the third quarter in a row, benefitting from having the lowest allocation to Fixed Income of any plan type. Corporate plans continued to underperform other plan types due to higher allocations to fixed income investments. On average, Endowments allocated 11% of assets to Fixed Income while the Corporate Plan allocated 48% of assets to Fixed Income. Additionally, the average plan in the Master Trust Universe allocated 30% of their assets to Fixed Income.

"According to BNY Mellon's Master Trust Universe, U.S. equity was the highest performing asset class in the first quarter of 2021 while fixed income performance turned negative globally. Endowment performance was supported by lower allocations to both U.S. and Non-U.S. Fixed Income versus other plan types," said Frances Barney, CFA, Head of Global Risk Solutions at BNY Mellon.

Additional Q1 Highlights

Less than 28% of plans posted negative results during the quarter

Endowments saw the highest median return (+4.65%), followed by Foundations (+3.44%)

U.S. equities posted a quarterly median return of +6.60%, versus the Russell 3000 Index return of +6.35%. Non-U.S. equities saw a median return of +3.84%, compared to the FTSE Developed ex U.S. Net Index result of +3.98%. U.S. fixed income had a median return of -2.79%, versus the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index return of -3.37%. Non-U.S. fixed income had a median return of -3.65%, versus the FTSE World Government Bond Non-US Index return of -6.42%. Real estate had a median return of +2.23%, versus the NCREIF Property Index result of +1.72%.

BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe users are now able to take advantage of BNY Mellon Asset Strategy ViewSM as a separate service for additional analysis. BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View layers big data analytics onto detailed asset allocation, performance, and cash flow data for the majority of the BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe. It provides additional insight into underlying market trends and investor activity.

BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe Median Plan Returns*

Period Ending March 31, 2021

Universe Number of

Participants 1Q

2021 One-

Year Five-

Years Ten-

Years Master Trust Total Fund 489 2.48 30.15 9.95 8.08 Corporate Plans 202 (0.80) 23.79 9.57 8.20 Foundations 66 3.44 31.80 9.50 7.52 Endowments 69 4.65 32.74 10.25 7.87 Public Plans 87 3.43 32.47 10.14 8.29 Taft-Hartley Plans 26 2.83 30.76 9.25 7.57 Health Care Plans 21 1.87 23.83 8.60 6.81

*All returns are posted gross of fee results.

BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Medians of those invested by Asset Class

Period Ending March 31, 2021

Asset Class 1Q 2021 One Year Ago Three Years

Ago Five Years

Ago US Equity 21.36% 18.35% 22.20% 21.95% Non-US Equity 11.74% 11.18% 15.71% 15.07% Global Equity 6.50% 5.04% 5.61% 5.29% US Fixed Income 20.16% 24.28% 20.04% 22.20% Global Fixed Income 1.54% 2.34% 3.00% 3.37% Non-US Fixed Income 1.61% 2.03% 2.04% 2.41% TIPS/Inflation Linked Bonds 2.53% 3.39% 3.20% 3.75% Real Estate 5.11% 5.61% 5.18% 5.56% Private Equity 11.52% 10.46% 8.26% 8.81% Other Real Assets 1.96% 2.30% 2.70% 2.79% Hedge Funds 12.50% 12.62% 12.73% 14.44% Cash 1.26% 1.51% 1.24% 1.51%

