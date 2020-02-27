Median Total Master Trust Return Continues Positive Performance for Fourth Straight Quarter in Q4 2019 According to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View®

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe returned a median +4.48% in the fourth quarter of 2019, continuing the trend of positive quarterly performance seen in the first three quarters of 2019.

The BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe offers peer comparisons of performance by plan type and size. It consists of 521 corporate, foundation, endowment, public, Taft-Hartley, and health care plans with a total market value of more than $2.3 trillion and an average plan size of over $7.5 billion. In aggregate, U.S. Master Trust Universe plans reported a one-year return of 17.61%, bettering the 3-year annualized return of +9.29% and 5-year annualized return of +6.94% respectively.

Public Plans were the highest performing plan type for the quarter, benefitting from their higher allocations to equity than other plan types. Corporate plans underperformed other plan types as performance in fixed income investments trailed equity market performance for the quarter.

"To enhance their funded status, Public Plans tend to allocate more assets to return seeking investments, such as public market equities. This quarter, global equities overweighted their peers by 8%. This overweight resulted in Public Plans being the top performing plan type with Non-U.S. Equity and U.S. Equity being the highest performing asset classes for the quarter," said Frances Barney, CFA, Head of Global Risk Solutions at BNY Mellon.

Additional Q4 Highlights

Less than 2% of plans posted negative results during the quarter

Public Plans saw the highest median return (+5.16%), followed by Foundations (+5.14%)

U.S. equities posted a quarterly median return of +8.70%, versus the Russell 3000 Index return of +9.10%. Non-U.S. equities saw a median return of +9.31%, compared to the FTSE Developed ex U.S. Net Index result of +8.23%. U.S. fixed income had a median return of +0.45%, versus the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index return of +0.18%. Non-U.S. fixed income had a median return of +3.73%, versus the FTSE World Government Bond Non-US Index return of -0.07%. Real estate had a median return of +1.74%, versus the NCREIF Property Index result of +1.55%.

BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe users are now able to take advantage of BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® as a separate service for additional analysis. BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View layers big data analytics onto detailed asset allocation, performance, and cash flow data for the majority of the BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe. It provides additional insight into underlying market trends and investor activity.

BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe Median Plan Returns*

Period Ending December 31, 2019

Universe Number of

Participants 4Q

2019 One- Year Five-

Years Ten-

Years Master Trust Total Fund 521 4.48 17.61 6.94 8.17 Corporate Plans 226 3.49 19.73 7.19 8.59 Foundations 78 5.14 16.59 6.47 7.65 Endowments 66 4.86 15.89 6.61 7.74 Public Plans 90 5.16 17.78 7.19 8.45 Taft-Hartley Plans 28 4.80 16.59 6.54 7.79 Health Care Plans 19 3.47 15.88 6.30







* All returns are posted gross of fee results.

BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Medians of those invested by Asset Class

Period Ending December 31, 2019

Asset Class Q4 2019 One Year Ago Three Years

Ago Five Years Ago US Equity 21% 21% 23% 24% Non-US Equity 13% 14% 15% 14% Global Equity 6% 5% 5% 5% US Fixed Income 22% 24% 20% 22% Global Fixed Income 2% 3% 3% 3% Non-US Fixed Income 2% 2% 2% 2% TIPS/Inflation Linked Bonds 3% 4% 3% 3% Real Estate 5% 5% 5% 5% Private Equity 9% 9% 8% 9% Other Real Assets 2% 2% 3% 3% Hedge Funds 12% 13% 14% 15% Cash 1% 1% 1% 2%

About BNY Mellon

