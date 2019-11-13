Median Total Master Trust Return Continues Positive Performance for Third Straight Quarter in Q3 2019 According to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View®

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe returned a median +1.09% in the third quarter of 2019, continuing the trend of positive quarterly performance seen in the first and second quarters respectively.

The BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe offers peer comparisons of performance by plan type and size. It consists of 502 corporate, foundation, endowment, public, Taft-Hartley, and health care plans with a total market value of more than $2.2 trillion and an average plan size of over $7.2 billion. In aggregate, U.S. Master Trust Universe plans reported a one-year return of 5.91%, lagging its 3-year annualized return of +7.91% and 5-year annualized return of +5.94%.

For the fourth quarter in a row, corporate plans outperformed, as public market investment allocations continued to outperform allocations to alternatives. Endowment performance continued to lag other plan types due to having the largest allocation to alternatives.

"Corporate pensions have more long duration fixed income than other types of investors as a result of their pension obligations. This quarter, the corporate pension fixed income assets outperformed the total universe fixed income composites by over 200 bps. Corporate pensions also benefited from relatively higher allocations to US equities relative to non-U.S. equities," said Frances Barney, CFA, Head of Global Risk Solutions at BNY Mellon.

Additional Q3 Highlights

Less than 8% of plans posted negative results during the quarter

Corporate Plans saw the highest median return (+2.63%), followed by Healthcare Plans (+1.10%)

U.S. equities posted a quarterly median return of +0.75%, versus the Russell 3000 Index return of +1.16%. Non-U.S. equities saw a median return of -1.49%, compared to the FTSE Developed ex U.S. Net Index result of -0.95%. U.S. fixed income had a median return of +2.13%, versus the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index return of +2.27%. Non-U.S. fixed income had a median return of +0.02%, versus the FTSE World Government Bond Non-US Index return of -0.11%. Real estate had a median return of +1.32%, versus the NCREIF Property Index result of +1.41%.

BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe users are now able to take advantage of BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® as a separate service for additional analysis. BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View layers big data analytics onto detailed asset allocation, performance, and cash flow data for the majority of the BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe. It provides additional insight into underlying market trends and investor activity.

BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe Median Plan Returns* Period Ending September 30, 2019

Universe Number of

Participants 3Q

2019 One- Year Five-

Years Ten-

Years Master Trust Total Fund 502 1.09 5.91 6.35 8.05 Corporate Plans 219 2.63 9.68 6.95 8.57 Foundations 74 0.59 3.81 5.61 7.47 Endowments 68 0.47 4.45 5.81 7.63 Public Plans 79 0.89 4.72 6.43 8.27 Taft-Hartley Plans 29 0.34 3.39 5.85 7.59 Health Care Plans 22 1.10 6.53 5.89 -

*All returns are posted gross of fee results.

BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Medians of those invested by Asset Class Period Ending September 30, 2019

Asset Class Q3 2019 One Year Ago Three Years Ago Five Years Ago US Equity 20% 23% 23% 24% Non-US Equity 13% 14% 15% 15% Global Equity 6% 5% 5% 5% US Fixed Income 23% 21% 20% 21% Global Fixed Income 2% 2% 2% 2% Non-US Fixed Income 2% 3% 3% 4% TIPS/Inflation Linked Bonds 3% 3% 3% 3% Real Estate 13% 13% 14% 15% Private Equity 9% 9% 8% 8% Other Real Assets 5% 5% 5% 5% Hedge Funds 2% 3% 3% 3% Cash 1% 1% 2% 2%

