Median Total Master Trust Return Continues Positive Streak in Q3 2020 According to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe returned a median +4.92% in the third quarter of 2020, building on the strong quarterly performance from the second quarter.

The BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe offers peer comparisons of performance by plan type and size. It consists of 457 corporate, foundation, endowment, public, Taft-Hartley, and health care plans with a total market value of more than $2.1 trillion and an average plan size of over $7.0 billion. In aggregate, U.S. Master Trust Universe plans reported a one-year return of +8.10%, exceeding the 3-year annualized return of +6.70% and trailing the 5-year annualized return of +8.20% respectively.

Endowments were the highest performing plan type for the quarter, benefitting from having the highest allocation to Alternative Assets of any plan type. Corporate plans underperformed other plan types; their allocation to U.S. fixed income investments was the highest of all plan types. While U.S. Fixed Income was the lowest performing asset class, all plan types returned to positive performance year-to-date.

"According to BNY Mellon's Asset Strategy View, U.S. equity was the highest performing asset class in the third quarter of 2020 while fixed income performance lagged. Endowment performance was supported by the rebound in alternative asset performance from the second quarter as well as an asset allocation underweight of 20% in U.S. Fixed Income versus other plan types," said Frances Barney, CFA, Head of Global Risk Solutions at BNY Mellon.

Additional Q3 Highlights

Less than 1% of plans posted negative results during the quarter

Endowments saw the highest median return (+5.66%), followed by Public Plans (+5.34%)

U.S. equities posted a quarterly median return of +8.05%, versus the Russell 3000 Index return of +9.21%. Non-U.S. equities saw a median return of +6.77%, compared to the FTSE Developed ex U.S. Net Index result of +5.49%. U.S. fixed income had a median return of +1.50%, versus the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index return of +0.62%. Non-U.S. fixed income had a median return of +3.16%, versus the FTSE World Government Bond Non-US Index return of +4.59%. Real estate had a median return of +0.28%, versus the NCREIF Property Index result of +0.74%.

BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe users are now able to take advantage of BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® as a separate service for additional analysis. BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View layers big data analytics onto detailed asset allocation, performance, and cash flow data for the majority of the BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe. It provides additional insight into underlying market trends and investor activity.

BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe Median Plan Returns*

Period Ending September 30, 2020

Universe Number of

Participants 3Q

2020 One-

Year Five-

Years Ten-

Years Master Trust Total Fund 457 4.92 8.10 8.20 7.83 Corporate Plans 188 4.03 9.18 8.96 8.40 Foundations 65 5.27 6.49 7.44 7.17 Endowments 62 5.66 6.84 7.40 7.27 Public Plans 87 5.34 7.08 8.14 7.95 Taft-Hartley Plans 23 4.79 6.96 7.46 7.32 Health Care Plans 15 2.72 5.84 7.33 -

*All returns are posted gross of fee results.

BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Medians of those invested by Asset Class

Period Ending September 30, 2020

Asset Class Q3 2020 One Year Ago Three Years Ago Five Years Ago US Equity 20.28% 19.77% 22.57% 21.98% Non-US Equity 10.95% 12.82% 16.23% 14.52% Global Equity 5.30% 5.59% 6.12% 5.04% US Fixed Income 22.82% 23.32% 21.27% 22.57% Global Fixed Income 1.65% 2.42% 3.04% 3.71% Non-US Fixed Income 1.95% 2.05% 1.92% 1.93% TIPS/Inflation Linked Bonds 3.58% 3.35% 2.98% 3.74% Real Estate 5.33% 5.35% 4.85% 5.46% Private Equity 10.58% 9.32% 8.23% 9.25% Other Real Assets 2.15% 2.24% 2.65% 3.33% Hedge Funds 12.01% 12.93% 14.28% 15.26% Cash 1.24% 1.19% 1.16% 1.60%

