Median Total Master Trust Returns to Positive Territory in Q2 2020 According to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe returned a median +10.68% in the second quarter of 2020. This rebound almost entirely reverses the -10.9% loss suffered by plans in the first quarter.

The BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe offers peer comparisons of performance by plan type and size. It consists of 498 corporate, foundation, endowment, public, Taft-Hartley, and health care plans with a total market value of more than $2.1 trillion and an average plan size of over $6.8 billion. In aggregate, U.S. Master Trust Universe plans reported a one-year return of +4.16%, trailing the 3-year annualized return of +6.16% and 5-year annualized return of +6.15% respectively.

Taft-Hartley plans were the highest performing plan type for the quarter, benefitting from having the highest allocation to U.S. equity of any plan type. Endowments underperformed other plan types; their allocation to U.S. equity was the lowest of all plan types.

"U.S. equity was the highest performing asset class in the second quarter of 2020 while hedge fund performance lagged. Endowment asset allocations were underweight U.S. equity by 9% and overweight hedge funds by 12% versus other plan types, according to BNY Mellon's Asset Strategy View. These differences led to endowments being the lowest performing plan type for the quarter," said Frances Barney, CFA, Head of Global Risk Solutions at BNY Mellon.

"In a study we recently conducted on performance and asset allocation trends of endowments and foundations, we saw asset allocation weights having the opposite effect on performance. E&Fs with <$1B in assets suffered performance-wise in the first quarter of 2020 with higher allocations to public equity, whilst their larger peers, who tend to have higher allocations to alternatives, were somewhat cushioned from the market volatility," Ms. Barney concluded.

Additional Q2 Highlights

Less than 2% of plans posted negative results during the quarter

Taft-Hartley Plans saw the highest median return (+11.08%), followed by Corporate Plans (+11.00%)

U.S. equities posted a quarterly median return of +21.08%, versus the Russell 3000 Index return of +22.03%. Non-U.S. equities saw a median return of +17.51%-23.64%, compared to the FTSE Developed ex U.S. Net Index result of +15.76%. U.S. fixed income had a median return of +4.99%, versus the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index return of +2.90%. Non-U.S. fixed income had a median return of +11.77%, versus the FTSE World Government Bond Non-US Index return of +2.99%. Real estate had a median return of -1.30%, versus the NCREIF Property Index result of -0.99%.

BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe users are now able to take advantage of BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® as a separate service for additional analysis. BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View layers big data analytics onto detailed asset allocation, performance, and cash flow data for the majority of the BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe. It provides additional insight into underlying market trends and investor activity.

BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe Median Plan Returns*

Period Ending June 30, 2020

Universe Number of

Participants 2Q

2020 One- Year Five-

Years Ten-

Years Master Trust Total Fund 498 10.68 4.16 6.15 8.19 Corporate Plans 220 11.00 7.70 7.22 8.90 Foundations 69 10.34 1.75 5.17 7.42 Endowments 68 8.77 1.60 5.25 7.47 Public Plans 88 10.53 2.56 5.95 8.31 Taft-Hartley Plans 26 11.08 2.41 5.45 7.66 Health Care Plans 16 10.11 4.16 5.83 -

*All returns are posted gross of fee results.

BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Medians of those invested by Asset Class

Period Ending June 30, 2020

Asset Class Q2 2020 One Year Ago Three Years

Ago Five Years

Ago US Equity 19.60% 21.64% 22.80% 22.90% Non-US Equity 11.62% 13.86% 16.10% 15.28% Global Equity 5.21% 5.68% 5.67% 5.25% US Fixed Income 23.89% 23.16% 20.69% 20.98% Global Fixed Income 1.89% 2.40% 2.86% 3.30% Non-US Fixed Income 1.90% 2.12% 2.09% 1.91% TIPS/Inflation Linked Bonds 3.69% 3.47% 2.93% 3.28% Real Estate 5.52% 5.19% 5.03% 5.02% Private Equity 9.63% 8.58% 7.82% 8.34% Other Real Assets 2.14% 2.27% 2.70% 3.23% Hedge Funds 11.93% 11.66% 15.24% 15.05% Cash 1.34% 1.19% 1.33% 1.56%

