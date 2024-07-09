Median.co proudly marks 10 years of innovation and excellence in webview-based mobile app solutions and services

Founded in 2014, Median.co is celebrating 10 years of success simplifying native apps for large enterprises, web developers, and startups.

Median's App Studio development platform is trusted by leading organizations who build webview-based native mobile apps without dedicated internal mobile development teams.

Median's professional services team helps customers publish apps to the Apple App Store and Google Play, as well as with internal enterprise distribution and mobile app security.

The original leaders in "web to app conversion," Median.co continues to be positioned at the forefront of this solution space, while expanding to support advanced mobile apps with wide-ranging native functionality and integrations.

BOSTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Median.co , the pioneer in webview-based native apps, celebrates a decade of groundbreaking achievements. Founded in 2014 by John Snyder and Weiyin He, the company has continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation with an integrated mobile app development platform that is trusted by Fortune 500s, web developers, and startups worldwide.

Median.co celebrates 10 years as the pioneering leader in webview-based mobile app solutions and services. Founded in 2014, the company enables enterprise clients like McKesson, Whole Foods, and Aon to develop, publish, and maintain full-feature iOS and Android apps for millions of end users. A decade in, Median is posed to continue to lead the next era of mobile app solutions. (CNW Group/Median.co)

Over the past 10 years, Median.co has solidified its position as an innovative leader, providing exceptional value and driving impactful results for enterprise customers like McKesson, Aon, Whole Foods, Unilever, Honeywell, Allstate, and many more. These companies maintain mobile apps built using the Median App Studio platform, avoiding the high cost and complexity of iOS and Android development or in-house mobile development teams.

Through Median's App Studio with over 50 native plugin integrations — and a comprehensive offering of professional services like publishing and ongoing app maintenance — Median.co has redefined mobile app development for enterprise organizations. Its mission is to make apps far easier and more accessible than traditional app development, while delivering high-quality apps that offer the richest experience for end users.

Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer John Snyder expresses enthusiasm for the anniversary, stating, "The strong positive reception to our launch 10 years ago made it clear that we were onto something big with Median. And the same opportunity to tackle a large unmet need in mobile app development remains just as large today — getting a native app in the app stores is still slow, expensive, and complicated for many companies, and they find a better and easier way with Median."

Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Weiyin He adds, "It is so rewarding seeing the value we provide our customers. I regularly see the lightbulb moment when technical leaders who are not aware of webview-based app development discover this approach, and how it can get them onto mobile devices. On the Median side, delivering highly performant native apps across the iOS and Android ecosystems is incredibly complex. We are fortunate to have a team of exceptionally talented engineers who enjoy solving those complex problems, so that our customers are free to focus on building their own products."

Median.co: A timeline of pivotal events

2008: Apple's App Store launches, followed by Google's Android Market, marking a paradigm shift in mobile technology, and paving the way for a now multi-billion-dollar ecosystem of mobile apps.

2014: Median.co is founded (as GoNative.io) by mobile software veterans John Snyder and Weiyin He. It offers the first platform that enables anyone to convert websites into iOS and Android apps simply by entering a URL. Apps built with GoNative display web content integrated with native features like navigation menus and push notifications.

2015: GoNative begins offering a comprehensive suite of native integrations enabling customers to build advanced full-feature native apps powered by web content. Early integrations include functionality such as QR/Barcode scanning, biometric login, and iBeacon bluetooth connectivity.

2016: GoNative adds browser-based simulators enabling developers to instantly preview their iOS and Android apps directly from a standard web browser without the need to download and install the app onto a physical device — thus significantly speeding up the development process.

2017: GoNative partners with OneSignal to provide customers with access to advanced push notification functionality including API-powered messaging. Prior to this, GoNative offered an in-house push notification platform. The Median.co + OneSignal partnership is still active today.

2021: GoNative launches a modernized App Studio platform that provides dashboard access to develop, preview, and test mobile apps. The App Studio is also mobile-friendly, making it possible to build apps directly on a mobile device.

2023: GoNative rebrands as Median.co. With its success in becoming the most used, trusted, and enterprise-grade web + native app development platform comes an outgrowing of the GoNative name. Median.co launches as a new brand identity that better captures the breadth and quality of its products and services that customers have come to expect.

2024: Median.co launches a NPM package providing enhanced functionality for web developers using frameworks such as React and Vue.js. It also announces an official partnership with Shopify , new integrations with Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Dynamics, and a professional services offering for enterprise.

Median CEO Kingsley Gifford remarks, "As we enter our second decade, Median is in a fortunate position, with an industry-leading technology platform backed by an experienced team. Mobile apps bring incredible value to organizations but app development can be a real pain, and there is increasing pressure to do more with less. The Median team is committed to helping our customers solve the challenges they face today as well as the problems they'll face tomorrow (but might not have yet started thinking about). As we 'make apps easier' for our customers, we free up their time and attention to focus on their own products and customers, which furthers their success as much as our own."

As Median.co celebrates this significant milestone, the company looks forward to continuing its mission of simplifying mobile app development for web developers and businesses of all sizes. With a decade of innovation and customer success behind it, Median's solutions and services will continue to be sought out by organizations who want to focus on their core products — while benefiting from high-quality, native mobile apps.

The journey of the past 10 years is just the beginning, and through continued investment and innovation, Median.co is poised to continue to lead the next era of mobile app solutions.

About Median.co

Median.co is the industry-leading end-to-end solution for developing, publishing, and maintaining webview-based native mobile apps for iOS and Android devices. Its mission is to simplify the mobile app development process for web developers and companies of all sizes, helping customers build powerful, full-feature native apps while sparing them the time and complexity of in-house development.

Since launching in 2014, fast-growing startups and Fortune 500 companies such as Unilever, Whole Foods, Honeywell, Allstate, Aon, and McKesson have trusted Median's platform to streamline the development and support of their native mobile apps.

From basic web-to-app conversion to the most advanced mobile apps backed by enterprise-grade support, Median offers solutions for customers based on their specific requirements. With it, customers can delegate low-level app development, publishing, and maintenance to Median, and free up their internal teams to focus on user experience, new features, and more pressing items that will make a more sizable impact. For further information, visit: median.co.

