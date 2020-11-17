Mediant Appoints Chris Nobles as CTO

"There's no one who knows platform engineering and information technology better than Chris," said Arthur Rosenzweig, Mediant's Chief Executive Officer. "He is a proven leader and innovator, and well-respected by our clients." Nobles will also join the company's Executive Committee.

"It's an exciting time to be at Mediant and I'm looking forward to helping drive the next phase of our growth," said Chris Nobles. "Our focus is on continuing to build technologies that advance the industry."

Nobles has more than 20 years of experience in managing engineering and technology in investment services. He co-led the development of the industry's first web-based proxy voting platform at Proxy Monitor, an institutional advisory and ballot-processing firm that acquired and merged into Institutional Shareholder Services in 2001. Nobles led the development of independent investor research platforms at Gimme Credit and Credit Derivatives Research. He joined Mediant at its inception in 2002 and significantly led the development of broker, advisor and investor user interfaces that helped to disrupt the industry and make the company the leader in digital shareholder communications.

About Mediant

Mediant delivers investor communications solutions to brokers, corporate issuers and funds. Our solutions are driven by leading technology and strict compliance with industry regulations, which allows clients to balance innovation with requirements. We enable brokers to effectively manage all potential touchpoints within the investor communications lifecycle – from proxy statements and prospectuses to voluntary corporate actions. We provide corporate issuers with turnkey proxy processing, and we empower mutual funds, REITs and insurance companies with a full-service, end-to-end proxy solution. For more information, visit mediantinc.com.

Media Contact:

Susan Assadi

Gitenstein & Assadi Public Relations 347 977 7125

[email protected]

SOURCE Mediant

Related Links

http://www.mediantinc.com

