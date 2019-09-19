Mediaocean and ProVantageX create unique partnership to bring seamless automation to local TV buying & selling

The integration, which will be live in Q4 of 2019 and available to all Mediaocean Spectra OX and DS clients, allows agencies to begin buys directly in PVX. PVX will then facilitate the planning, estimating, optimizing, negotiating and stewardship of local TV buys. PVX will then be able to electronically send buys directly into the Spectra OX and Spectra DS platforms. Once the buys are complete, PVX is fully integrated with Mediaocean's DARE applications to allow for the automation of original orders, makegoods, and revisions through PVX's station side connectivity.

PVX's integration with the Spectra platforms ensures real-time data synchronization thereby eliminating the need for manual data entry. The result will ultimately be a smooth integration providing best in class stewardship.

Manu Warikoo, Chief Product Officer, Mediaocean said, "Automation and data-driven actions are key in modernizing workflow and driving greater investment to local TV buying. This partnership will allow both companies to deliver much needed cost and workflow efficiency so local buyers can execute real-time, data-enabled campaigns. Additionally, this creates the foundation to connect the world of local TV to broader video execution so brands and agencies can deliver holistic, audience-based buying strategy and campaigns."

Stephen Poulin, EVP of PVX Business Development and Operations said, "Partnering with Mediaocean is the only way to ensure that new technology is added without causing disruption or loss of data integrity which would add more work and unnecessary risk to their clients. The integration of PVX will allow agencies to operate at even greater scale and profitability. I believe that PVX and Mediaocean will ultimately deliver on the promise of buyers and sellers working in a frictionless process to deliver greater efficiency and media value, all while virtually eliminating discrepancies."

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the world's foundational media software company that manages every aspect of the advertising workflow: from planning, buying, and selling—to analyzing and optimizing—to invoicing and payments. Our open cross-media platform powers $150 billion in global media spend, providing transparency and accountability across the entire supply-chain. We serve a wide range of clients in the advertising world: over 100,000 agency, advertiser, and media owner users trust Mediaocean applications daily. Our company employs 950 people and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies.

About ProVantageX

ProVantageX (PVX) is the most complete, two-way connected platform for the buying and selling of local Television media in the US. PVX combines the power of automation and data to bring value and operational efficiency to advertisers. Its ground-breaking technology allows media professionals to focus more time on strategic creativity, while helping them improve value by seamlessly blending and optimizing qualitative and quantitative data to precise campaign designs.

PVX is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about ProVantageX please visit ProVantageX.com or visit our Linkedin or Facebook page.

