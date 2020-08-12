MediaOps' Explosive Growth Earns Inclusion in Inc. 5000 List of America's Most Successful Companies

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaOps, the place for IT to tell its story in the most powerful way, today announced it has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in America by Inc. Magazine in its annual Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. MediaOps ranked well in the top half of the fastest growing companies, ranking 1,622.

MediaOps' new corporate website ( https://mediaops.io/ ) reflects the growing number of brands and properties the company has developed that have helped fuel its growth. It also showcases the omniversal nature of the company's industry-leading approach to content distribution that leverages multiple formats and technologies, including video, audio, virtual events, webinars, custom content creation, market leading destinations, analyst services and more.

Among the MediaOps brands and properties are: DevOps.com, Security Boulevard, Container Journal, Digital Anarchist, Techstrong TV, DevOps Connect, DevOpsTV and DevOps Chat. MediaOps is also a co-founder of and closely aligned with the independent organizations DevOps Institute and Accelerated Strategy Group. The company's digital properties receive more than 1.2 million visitors per month and its LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook communities are composed of more than 150,000 IT professionals.

"MediaOps continues to grow because of the quality of our content and the variety of ways we make it available to the community," said Alan Shimel, MediaOps CEO. "Even in these unusual times, our strategy of pioneering new channels of delivery and creating new forms of content has resulted in MediaOps being the place to share your story in the most powerful way. MediaOps provides sponsors with unparalleled access to the most engaged audiences in the hottest technology industries. But none of our success would be possible without our outstanding team of people. They are our secret sauce for success."

About MediaOps

MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, is an omniversal media company covering IT industries and practices that are re-shaping the world of technology, including DevOps, Cloud-Native, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation. Through a convergence of new media distribution platforms, we deliver the experiential stories IT professionals need to gain fresh insights and learn new skills. For marketing partners, MediaOps delivers unparalleled access to inform and engage with a highly involved IT community, for thought leadership, demand generation and specialized campaigns. MediaOps is not only the most trusted name in technology media, but the most loved as well.

