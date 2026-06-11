Mediaplanet Launches Maternal Health Campaign in Partnership with National Partnership for Women & Families, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, and MomsRising

Actress, Advocate, and Mother Tatyana Ali Featured on the Cover of National Awareness Campaign Distributed Within USA TODAY

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its latest health awareness campaign, Maternal Health, created in partnership with the National Partnership for Women & Families and featuring the landmark Listening to Mothers surveys conducted in collaboration with Black Mamas Matter Alliance and MomsRising. The campaign launches digitally on June 9 and will be distributed nationally within USA TODAY on June 10.

At a time when maternal health remains one of the most pressing public health challenges in the United States, the campaign brings together healthcare leaders, advocates, policymakers, and mothers to explore the issues shaping maternal health today—from access to quality prenatal and postpartum care to maternal mental health, health equity, informed decision-making, and improving outcomes for mothers and babies.

The campaign is anchored by the findings and insights from the nationally recognized Listening to Mothers surveys, which have helped elevate the voices and experiences of women navigating pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum care for nearly two decades. Led by the National Partnership for Women & Families in partnership with Black Mamas Matter Alliance and MomsRising, the surveys continue to inform healthcare practices, policy discussions, and advocacy efforts nationwide.

Featured on the cover of the campaign is actress, advocate, and mother Tatyana Ali, who uses her platform to help advance conversations around maternal health, patient empowerment, and the importance of ensuring women have access to respectful, culturally responsive care.

"Things have got to change. We must invest in community midwives and doulas, so families have choices," Ali shares in the campaign. "When people have choices, they choose the people and institutions who treat them the best."

The campaign is available online beginning June 9 at https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/maternal-health/ and will be distributed nationally within USA TODAY on June 10.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns that educate and inspire audiences through impactful storytelling. Through partnerships with trusted media brands, industry experts, advocates, and thought leaders, Mediaplanet helps bring important conversations to life and connect readers with actionable information and resources.

Media Contact:

Gretchen Pancak

Managing Director

Mediaplanet

[email protected]

SOURCE Mediaplanet