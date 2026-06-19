Mediaplanet Launches "Women in Finance" Campaign in USA TODAY Print and Digital Platforms

News provided by

Mediaplanet

Jun 19, 2026, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet is proud to announce the launch of its latest editorial campaign, "Women in Finance," now live today within a special print edition of USA TODAY and available digitally at FutureofBusinessandTech.com.

Continue Reading
Mediaplanet's Women in Finance campaign launches on newsstands today!
Mediaplanet's Women in Finance campaign launches on newsstands today!

The campaign brings together leading voices, organizations, and initiatives across financial services to spotlight efforts advancing opportunity, inclusion, and wealth-building for women. Through expert insights, interviews, and thought leadership features, the campaign explores how mentorship, leadership development, and financial education are helping more women take control of their financial futures and build long-term wealth.

"Women in Finance" highlights the importance of expanding access to financial tools and resources while strengthening pathways for women at every stage of their careers—from early professionals to senior executives and industry leaders.

This year's campaign features editorial contributions and thought leadership from a diverse group of partners across the financial and professional landscape, including:

  • National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA)
  • Financial Executives International (FEI)
  • Financial Planning Association (FPA)
  • Forté Foundation
  • Financial Women's Association (FWA)
  • OneAmerica Financial
  • LPL Financial
  • YMCA of the USA

The campaign also features leading financial educators and digital creators helping reshape financial literacy for modern audiences, including:

  • Michela Allocca ("Break Your Budget")
  • Taylor Price (Personal Finance Expert)
  • Haley Kowalewski (Femme Financial Coaching)
  • Haley Sacks (Mrs. Dow Jones)
  • Loren Ridinger

The campaign is anchored by a cover story featuring La La Anthony, TV personality, entrepreneur, and author of The Power Playbook, who shares insights on financial empowerment, mentorship, and creating pathways to opportunity for underserved communities.

"Women in Finance" officially launches today in a special print insert distributed nationwide within USA TODAY and is also published digitally on FutureofBusinessandTech.com, where readers can explore the full collection of stories and features.

Together, these voices reflect a shared mission: to build a more inclusive, financially confident future where women have the access, knowledge, and support needed to thrive.

For more information, visit:
https://www.futureofbusinessandtech.com/campaign/women-in-finance/

Contact: Joelle Hernandez, 732.778.8594

SOURCE Mediaplanet

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Alzheimer's & Dementia Awareness Launches Nationwide

Alzheimer's & Dementia Awareness Launches Nationwide

Mediaplanet today announces the launch of Alzheimer's & Dementia Awareness, a national awareness campaign debuting in USA TODAY and online. The...
Mediaplanet Launches Maternal Health Campaign in Partnership with National Partnership for Women & Families, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, and MomsRising

Mediaplanet Launches Maternal Health Campaign in Partnership with National Partnership for Women & Families, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, and MomsRising

Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its latest health awareness campaign, Maternal Health, created in partnership with the National Partnership ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Women

Women

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics