Mediaplanet Launches "Women in Finance" Campaign in USA TODAY Print and Digital Platforms

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet is proud to announce the launch of its latest editorial campaign, "Women in Finance," now live today within a special print edition of USA TODAY and available digitally at FutureofBusinessandTech.com.

Mediaplanet's Women in Finance campaign launches on newsstands today!

The campaign brings together leading voices, organizations, and initiatives across financial services to spotlight efforts advancing opportunity, inclusion, and wealth-building for women. Through expert insights, interviews, and thought leadership features, the campaign explores how mentorship, leadership development, and financial education are helping more women take control of their financial futures and build long-term wealth.

"Women in Finance" highlights the importance of expanding access to financial tools and resources while strengthening pathways for women at every stage of their careers—from early professionals to senior executives and industry leaders.

This year's campaign features editorial contributions and thought leadership from a diverse group of partners across the financial and professional landscape, including:

National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA)

Financial Executives International (FEI)

Financial Planning Association (FPA)

Forté Foundation

Financial Women's Association (FWA)

OneAmerica Financial

LPL Financial

YMCA of the USA

The campaign also features leading financial educators and digital creators helping reshape financial literacy for modern audiences, including:

Michela Allocca ("Break Your Budget")

Taylor Price (Personal Finance Expert)

Haley Kowalewski (Femme Financial Coaching)

Haley Sacks (Mrs. Dow Jones)

Loren Ridinger

The campaign is anchored by a cover story featuring La La Anthony, TV personality, entrepreneur, and author of The Power Playbook, who shares insights on financial empowerment, mentorship, and creating pathways to opportunity for underserved communities.

"Women in Finance" officially launches today in a special print insert distributed nationwide within USA TODAY and is also published digitally on FutureofBusinessandTech.com, where readers can explore the full collection of stories and features.

Together, these voices reflect a shared mission: to build a more inclusive, financially confident future where women have the access, knowledge, and support needed to thrive.

For more information, visit:

https://www.futureofbusinessandtech.com/campaign/women-in-finance/

Contact: Joelle Hernandez, 732.778.8594

SOURCE Mediaplanet