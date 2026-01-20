MEDIAPLUS IS NAMED AS ONE OF AD AGE'S 2026 BEST PLACES TO WORK

Independent media agency is listed as the ninth best place to work for companies with under 150 employees

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplus North America , the media agency under Serviceplan Group, is pleased to announce that it has been named one of the 2026 Ad Age Best Places to Work, an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership. The agency was ranked number nine among companies with under 150 employees, standing out to the judges because of their flexibility-forward policies, transparent communication and shared moments of recognition.

Ad Age Best Places to Work 2026

"Winning Ad Age's Best Places to Work award is an incredible honor because it celebrates what truly defines Mediaplus North America: our people," said Tamara Alesi, CEO, Mediaplus North America. "This recognition belongs to our teams, who bring passion, curiosity, and a real love for what they do every single day. That energy fuels stronger thinking, deeper partnerships and sustainable growth for our clients, all while creating a culture where people feel inspired, supported and excited to do their best work."

Ad Age recognized Mediaplus North America for their human-first approach, which has driven a 91% employee retention rate and a 93% employee satisfaction score, even as the agency grew by 50% over the past year. The agency prioritizes intentional growth by investing in a culture where employees feel supported and empowered to do their best work across every pitch, project, and client partnership. Diversity is a core part of that culture, with 74% of the team identifying as female, 26% as male, and 32% as racial or ethnic minorities—ensuring a range of perspectives that better reflect the audiences Mediaplus' clients seek to reach.

"In just four years, Mediaplus North America has built something truly special. This recognition reflects a culture created with intention, one that embraces ambition and moves fast without losing its humanity," said Matthias Brüll, CEO, Mediaplus Group. "Under Tam's leadership, the region has shown what's possible when trust, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit come together. This award is proof that a strong culture isn't a byproduct of success; it's what drives it."

The 2026 Ad Age Best Places to Work honors 50 companies that distinguished themselves over the past year as the advertising and marketing industry navigated economic uncertainty, shifting brand priorities and the growing integration of artificial intelligence across the business. The winners reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees.

Ad Age's scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (80% of the score) and a company's policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (20% of the score).

"This year's Best Places to Work winners show what it looks like to lead with intention during a period of constant change," said Dan Peres, president of Ad Age. "They're investing in their people, prioritizing flexibility and building cultures that support both performance and retention."

Ad Age produced the 2026 Best Places to Work in partnership with Workforce Research Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

About the Mediaplus Group

Mediaplus is part of the Serviceplan Group. As the world's fastest growing independent media agency with around 3,500 employees in 25 countries, we stand for concentrated media and data expertise around the globe with strong presence in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. Based on data-driven insights and signals, as well as innovative real-time solutions, we tightly integrate media consulting, planning and execution. Using our globally applicable social, performance, commerce, programmatic and traditional buying capabilities, we precisely target consumers and help our clients achieve sustainable growth by optimising media investments in real time.

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

