MediaPRO Launches Cybersecurity and Privacy Awareness Content Delivery Platform

With the responsibility of protecting employee and corporate data falling to the individual, and nearly 7 out of 10 employees lacking the awareness to stop preventable cybersecurity incidents, delivering effective training has become a crucial step for businesses to protect themselves from ever-evolving cyberthreats. LearningLAB delivers a comprehensive, cloud-based platform that reduces the cost and complexity of administering a modern awareness program.

"Running a company awareness program doesn't need to be difficult or time-consuming," said Tom Pendergast, MediaPRO's Chief Strategist for Security, Privacy, and Compliance. "We built this platform so that, with three simple steps, companies of any size can improve their cybersecurity and privacy awareness to ensure their employees are engaged and their data is protected."

According to a recent Gartner report, the training and awareness market is projected to grow from $370 million today, to more than $1.5 billion by 2021. Frontier Capital recently invested in MediaPRO to help fuel its focus on targeting the expanding market. Through this investment, MediaPRO is primed to scale, and is focused on delivering its training solutions to businesses of any size. Guiding this growth is new CEO Tyler Winkler, who brings tremendous market growth experience to MediaPRO.

"MediaPRO has created a platform that grows with your company's needs and enables you to measure results and adjust your training strategy to address emerging risks," Winkler said. "LearningLAB enables businesses to deploy training solutions that are configurable to their team's unique requirements."

LearningLAB requires no hardware, software, or specialized knowledge to implement, yet offers enough depth to support the most risk-aware organizations in the world. Through a fully configurable platform and simple drag-and-drop interface, administrators can brand the learning environment their employees see, control who has access to the training, and assign delivery of training modules. With a recommended training cadence built in, administrators can roll out the automated assessments, training, and reinforcement for the full year in a few simple clicks.

To learn more about LearningLAB and see a live demo, register now for a webinar on June 14, or see it in person June 5-7 at the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit at booth #228.

About MediaPRO

MediaPRO, headquartered in Bothell, Wash., is nationally recognized for working with Fortune 500 companies and mid-sized businesses to produce employee awareness training programs that reduce risk and improve employee behaviors. MediaPRO's products are used by the most risk-aware companies in the world, have won more than 100 e-Learning awards, and have earned a place as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training. For more information, please visit www.mediapro.com, or follow MediaPRO on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Google+.

