MediaRadar Builds Toward a More Connected Advertising Ecosystem with Expanded VideoAmp Integration

MediaRadar integrates VideoAmp viewership data into its ad intelligence platform to help brands, agencies and publishers better understand advertising value, share of voice and competitive performance

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaRadar today announced the integration of ratings from VideoAmp into its industry-leading advertising intelligence platform. This deal brings together MediaRadar's granular TV ad occurrence and spend data with VideoAmp's advanced national and local TV audience ratings to deliver a more complete view of advertising value, audience reach and competitive performance.

By integrating audience viewership insights directly into MediaRadar's ad intelligence platform, joint customers gain access to spot-level commercial viewership data, enabling true ad-level analysis rather than relying on average program ratings. The result is a more unified approach to competitive analytics and media planning, rooted in an apples-to-apples view of the value delivered by media investments.

With these capabilities, customers can:

Evaluate advertising performance by connecting audience ratings with TV ad occurrence and spend insights

Benchmark share of voice within advanced audience segments, not just total households

Understand the competitive reach and value of advertising schedules to identify whitespace and optimize media strategies

This enhanced offering reflects a longstanding collaboration between the two companies. For more than a decade, MediaRadar has provided VideoAmp with comprehensive TV ad occurrence data that supports its measurement capabilities. This expansion builds on that foundation, driven by growing demand for interoperable analytics that connect ad delivery with audience insights across today's converging TV landscape.

"The future of advertising depends on greater connectivity across data and measurement environments," said Matt Krepsik, CEO at MediaRadar. "By deepening our partnership with VideoAmp, we're giving clients more choice and transparency in how they analyze advertising performance, audience reach and competitive activity across today's evolving TV ecosystem."

"MediaRadar is one of the most widely used intelligence resources in advertising, it's the platform the industry turns to when it needs to understand what's happening in-market. Being selected as a foundational data source for their TV measurement capability is an honor," said VideoAmp Chief Revenue Officer, Bryan Goski. "We're at a turning point in how TV audiences are measured, and we look forward to better serving our joint customers in this next chapter alongside one of advertising's most essential platforms."

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a media performance platform that provides the infrastructure for media buyers and sellers to find their most valuable audiences, optimize to what's working, and measure the real-world impact of advertising. By leveraging big data, privacy-forward technology, and AI, VideoAmp delivers a comprehensive view of media performance across streaming, digital, and linear TV, so every campaign decision is made with clarity and every result is measurable. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit www.videoamp.com.

About MediaRadar

MediaRadar equips marketing, sales and analytics leaders with the intelligence they need to stay ahead. Our platform delivers always-on, AI-enabled Creative, Competitive, Commercial and Market Intelligence—spanning ad strategy, media spend, creative assets and brand messaging across 30+ media channels and five million brands.

With deep insights into more than 35 million ad and campaign assets and $280 billion in media spend, MediaRadar provides a single, interoperable source of truth that plugs seamlessly into enterprise analytics and AI systems. The result: faster, cleaner and more actionable intelligence that drives competitive advantage.

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SOURCE MediaRadar