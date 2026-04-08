MediaRadar Launches the First Market-Level View of the Advertising Ecosystem for Media Owners

Building on MediaRadar's Competitive and Commercial Intelligence solutions, the new Market Intelligence offering delivers a strategic market view for modern media organizations.

NEW YORK, Apr. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaRadar today announced a major expansion of its intelligence suite, introducing the first comprehensive market-level view of the advertising ecosystem purpose-built for media owners. In an increasingly fragmented and fast-moving media landscape, the new Market Intelligence solution equips media sellers with the strategic visibility needed to align growth strategy with where advertising dollars are actually moving.

As advertising investment shifts across streaming, digital, social, and traditional channels, media organizations face mounting pressure to interpret market signals quickly and translate them into revenue action. Yet most media teams still rely on siloed reports, static benchmarks or backward-looking snapshots of spend.

MediaRadar's Market Intelligence changes that dynamic by delivering a real-time, top-down view of advertising investment across industries, categories and channels — giving leadership teams a clearer understanding of growth sectors, emerging threats and whitespace opportunity.

"For years, media sellers have had access to data but not perspective," said Matthew Krepsik, CEO of MediaRadar. "What they've needed is a market-level lens: a way to see how advertising dollars are flowing across the ecosystem and what that means for their competitive position and revenue strategy. This launch delivers that strategic command view."

From Market Visibility to Revenue Strategy

The new Market Intelligence solution, especially powerful alongside MediaRadar's existing intelligence capabilities, is designed to support decision-making across the modern media organization:

Market Intelligence delivers real-time visibility into where advertising investment is accelerating, contracting or shifting across channels, industries and advertiser segments. It enables executives to identify growth sectors and shape long-term strategy with confidence.

delivers real-time visibility into where advertising investment is accelerating, contracting or shifting across channels, industries and advertiser segments. It enables executives to identify growth sectors and shape long-term strategy with confidence. Competitive Intelligence provides clarity into share of wallet , positioning and category dynamics. It equips research and strategy teams to benchmark performance and refine go-to-market priorities.

provides clarity into share of , positioning and category dynamics. It equips research and strategy teams to benchmark performance and refine go-to-market priorities. Commercial Intelligence converts market and competitive signals into prioritized advertiser opportunity. It empowers revenue teams to focus on the accounts most aligned with market momentum.

Together, these capabilities create a continuous line of sight from macro market shifts to direct revenue action, narrowing the gap between insight and execution.

Validated By Industry Leaders

The expansion follows a four-month pilot with leading media and technology partners. Several participants are continuing their collaboration with MediaRadar as part of the company's Early Adopters Program, helping to refine product capabilities, validate emerging use cases, and shape how modern media organizations operationalize market-level advertising intelligence.

Early results highlight how access to market-level visibility is already changing how revenue teams operate.

"Understanding an advertiser's promotional focus at a glance is incredibly powerful," said Tara Rohde, Senior Sales Director at SiriusXM. "It allows us to time our outreach strategically and build pitches that align with where their investment and messaging are headed, not where they've already been."

For revenue teams, this translates into more precise prioritization and more proactive engagement with advertisers based on where growth is emerging.

"Seasonal patterns add another layer of strategic insight," added Rohde of SiriusXM. "Being able to see when advertisers historically ramp up investment helps us anticipate demand, prepare smarter proposals, and engage brands at the moments that matter most."

Built for the Modern Media Organization

Unlike point solutions designed to serve a single function, MediaRadar's expanded intelligence suite supports cross-functional alignment across executive leadership, research, RevOps and sales teams.

Powered by MediaRadar's universal brand identity system and shared data foundation, the Market Intelligence solution integrates with the MediaRadar Data Cloud — enabling organizations to activate advertising intelligence within enterprise data warehouses, analytics environments and AI systems. Whether accessed through the platform or embedded directly into enterprise infrastructure, media owners can operationalize market signals at scale.

As the advertising landscape continues to evolve — from streaming sports and retail media networks to social commerce and local digital expansion — MediaRadar provides the clarity needed to compete with confidence.

Establishing a New Standard for Media Seller Intelligence



With the introduction of Market Intelligence, MediaRadar establishes a new standard for how media owners interpret advertising markets and translate signals into strategy. Flexible packaging options allow organizations to deploy market, competitive or commercial intelligence based on their business priorities.

"This marks a pivotal moment for media sellers," said Krepsik. "When you can see the market clearly, understand your competitive position and align your revenue teams around real-time opportunity, growth becomes more intentional and more predictable."

To support the next phase of development, MediaRadar is inviting a select group of media organizations to participate in its Market Intelligence Early Adopters Program. Founding participants will collaborate directly with MediaRadar's product and data teams to help shape how market-level advertising intelligence is operationalized across research, strategy and revenue organizations.

Media leaders interested in joining the program can contact MediaRadar at [email protected].

About MediaRadar



MediaRadar equips marketing, sales and analytics leaders with the intelligence they need to stay ahead. Our platform delivers always-on, AI-enabled Creative, Competitive, Commercial and Market Intelligence—spanning ad strategy, media spend, creative assets and brand messaging across 30+ media channels and five million brands.

With deep insights into more than 35 million ad and campaign assets and $280 billion in media spend, MediaRadar provides a single, interoperable source of truth that plugs seamlessly into enterprise analytics and AI systems. The result: faster, cleaner and more actionable intelligence that drives competitive advantage.

To learn more, visit www.mediaradar.com.

SOURCE MediaRadar