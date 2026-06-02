MediaRadar Unveils Major Expansion of CTV Universe Across Streaming, Live Sports and Local Markets

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaRadar, the intelligence that drives modern advertising, today announced a major expansion of its Connected TV (CTV) capabilities, dramatically increasing advertiser, creative, occurrence, and local market visibility across the streaming ecosystem.

Building on the company's Video Everywhere initiative, MediaRadar's CTV media brings together both AVOD and Live Streaming Sports intelligence, enabling clients to analyze advertiser activity across streaming library content, premium live sports, and the broader media landscape in one place.

The expansion adds new AVOD coverage including The Roku Channel and YouTube, joining major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, and others, while expanding visibility across the rapidly evolving streaming marketplace.

A Q1 2026 analysis of the expanded dataset revealed:

+60% more advertisers across AVOD

2.5x more creatives

12x more occurrences

Local AVOD granularity across 210 DMAs

The enhanced CTV coverage is powered by MediaRadar's broader advertising intelligence infrastructure, which spans more than 5 million brands, $280 billion in media spend, 35 million creative assets, and 30+ media channels.

The expansion connects AVOD to MediaRadar's growing Live Streaming Sports offering, which includes coverage across a myriad of premium sports leagues and events such as the NFL, NBA, Formula 1, WNBA, and the upcoming World Cup.

Together, the combination of streaming library content and live sports visibility gives clients a more complete understanding of the modern CTV ecosystem, where advertisers increasingly activate across both on-demand and live viewing environments.

"CTV is no longer just about streaming shows and movies. Live sports, premium AVOD inventory, and cross-platform video strategies are converging into a unified advertising experience," said Tejas Desai, Chief Product & Technology Officer at MediaRadar. "To truly understand modern video advertising, brands need visibility across both live and on-demand environments, connected to the broader media landscape. That's what MediaRadar is delivering."

This enhancement from MediaRadar connects streaming with linear TV, digital, social, print, audio, and other advertising channels to provide a more unified view of advertiser strategy across the modern media marketplace.

The expanded CTV coverage is now available across our competitive, commercial, market, and creative intelligence suite, any way clients work: via platform, Data Cloud, or white glove service.

The announcement marks the next phase of MediaRadar's Video Everywhere vision, designed to lead the industry in navigating the rapid convergence of cross-platform advertising.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE MediaRadar