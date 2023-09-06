MediaRated, LLC: Founder Steve Minichini Launches a New Innovative Agency with a Focus on Paid Media Management, an Innovative AI Product Development Division and a Start-Up Incubator Program for Female Entrepreneurs

News provided by

MediaRated, LLC

06 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaRated, LLC, a dynamic full-service agency, has officially launched under the visionary leadership of founder Steve Minichini. With a strong emphasis on transparency as it relates to paid media management, the company will offer highly personalized services to all clients under management. MediaRated, LLC will deliver specialized thought leadership, consulting, strategic planning, buying and performance management for all paid media clientele. 

Continue Reading
Steve Minichini: MediaRated, LLC Founder
Steve Minichini: MediaRated, LLC Founder

The company's artificial intelligence product development division will launch new platforms aimed to enhance human-to-human connections on a global basis. With a comprehensive product development roadmap, MediaRated, LLC is set to deliver its first new AI platform by mid-2024.

In addition to a wide array of paid media and product development offerings, MediaRated, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its incubator program, specifically designed to support and nurture new female-owned and operated startups. This groundbreaking initiative will provide Seed Round and Series A Round investments to empower female entrepreneurs and foster their growth and success.

Founder Steve Minichini expressed his enthusiasm for the company's mission, stating, "MediaRated, LLC was created with the vision of not only delivering highly personalized services to our clients but also to make a meaningful, positive impact on society through our product development division and female entrepreneurs through our incubator program. Our incubator program, which will not only provide financial support but also invaluable guidance and mentorship to female-owned startups, will aim to level the playing field and empower women to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams."

MediaRated, LLC invites collaboration and partnership from like-minded individuals, organizations, and businesses that share its vision of empowering women entrepreneurs and driving innovation in the media industry. Together, we can build a stronger, more inclusive future for all.

For more information about MediaRated, LLC, please visit www.mediarated.com.

About MediaRated, LLC
MediaRated, LLC is a groundbreaking full-service agency founded by Steve Minichini. With a comprehensive suite of services related to paid media and innovative product development, MediaRated enables businesses to achieve exceptional results. Additionally, through its incubator program, MediaRated invests in female-owned and operated startups, providing them with the necessary resources and support to thrive in the entrepreneurial landscape.

SOURCE MediaRated, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.