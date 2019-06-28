MediaSmack Forms Strategic Partnership With Real Legal Marketing

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaSmack is proud to announce that Real Legal Marketing , a Florida-based legal marketing agency, has joined the MediaSmack family. This is the second legal marketing agency MediaSmack has brought under its umbrella in the past 24 months, increasing the company's employee and client base by over 300%.

Based in Austin, Texas and with clients across the United States, MediaSmack provides SEO, PPC, website design and social media marketing services for lawyers and law firms across the country. This is the second time MediaSmack partnered with another company in the legal marketing industry. In 2017, MediaSmack partnered with Attorneys Online, Inc., which is also based in Austin. The partnership increased MediaSmack's number of employees and clients twofold.

Real Legal Marketing has more than 15 years of experience in the legal marketing industry, with the last 10 years focused on digital marketing services. The company has offices in Atlanta, Jacksonville, Houston and Washington D.C. As a digital marketing company for attorneys and law firms, its services include web design, marketing assessments, internet marketing, social media marketing, video marketing, content marketing and SEO.

Founded in 2013 by Zach Thompson and Brian Meikle, MediaSmack has a reputation for creating unique digital marketing strategies for its clients. Since its inception, MediaSmack has received multiple awards for website design and SEO results. In 2017, the company won a Gold Davey Award for website design. The following year, it received a Gold AVA Digital Award for SEO results. MediaSmack was also listed on the Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies list (#299) and is one of the fastest growing companies in Austin.

When asked about the partnership, MediaSmack CEO Zach Thompson said, "Our strategic partnership with Real Legal Marketing will help MediaSmack continue to grow as a serious player in the legal marketing industry. As we grow, our team will continue to set itself apart from the competition by providing individually-tailored marketing strategies for our clients."

