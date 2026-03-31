Mediaspace Health Launches to Deliver Innovative Media Strategies for Agencies, Pharma and Healthcare Brands

Independent Full-Service Company Brings Decades of Specialized Industry Expertise to Healthcare Media Planning

MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent media planning and buying agency Mediaspace Solutions today announced the launch of Mediaspace Health, a new full-service media company dedicated to connecting clients with healthcare audiences through data-driven media strategies.

Mediaspace Health develops strategic, integrated media plans that span the full channel mix—from digital and data-driven activation to print and congress experiences. Led by Brian St. Cyr, CEO of Mediaspace Solutions and Mediaspace Health, the Mediaspace Health team brings decades of omnichannel experience and regulatory awareness, as well as specialized expertise across oncology, rare disease, specialty conditions, and chronic care. With senior healthcare experts on every account, Mediaspace Health seamlessly integrates with client or partner agency workflows, fostering personalized partnerships, faster decision-making and measurable results.

"As agencies, pharma and healthcare brands seek specialized solutions that connect with patients and providers, Mediaspace's healthcare division has grown exponentially, and we are proud to launch Mediaspace Health as a specialized company expressly designed to meet healthcare marketers' needs," said St. Cyr. "Mediaspace Health's team brings scientific understanding, market intelligence, and media expertise, and as a result, we deliver the highest-impact campaigns across every channel, making a difference for clients, patients and providers."

Mediaspace Health's services include:

Healthcare Marketing & Media Strategy

HCP Engagement

Patient & Caregiver Marketing

Rare Disease Strategy

Clinical Trial Media

Payer Media

Mediaspace Health's specialized omnichannel media expertise encompasses programmatic display, video and native; paid search and paid social; audio, video and CTV; geofencing and out-of-home (OOH/DOOH); point-of-care integrations; and sponsored content, webinars and conference activations.

Mediaspace Health builds upon Mediaspace Solutions' legacy of independence, customer-service and industry-leading results. For over 30 years, Mediaspace Solutions has been the trusted go-to partner for agencies and clients seeking full-service strategy, planning and buying services in print, digital and beyond.

About Mediaspace Health

Mediaspace Health is a specialized healthcare media solutions partner dedicated to helping agencies, pharma and healthcare brands reach the audiences who need them most. Our team combines scientific understanding, market intelligence, and media expertise to deliver high-impact campaigns across every channel. For more information, please visit https://www.mediaspacehealth.com/.

SOURCE Mediaspace Solutions