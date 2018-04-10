MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications

With the growing Internet-of-Things (IoT) market and services, the peak up/downlink speeds of the R13 standard can no longer keep up with application demands. As a result, the NB-IoT R14 evolution introduces the larger maxium 2536bits TBS and 2 HARQ processes to achieve over 100kbps peak uplink and downlink speeds promising GPRS bandwidth levels for remote upgrades and low power wide area (LPWA) situations with higher bandwidth and latency requirements in NB-IoT applications. At the same time, the NB-IoT R14 standard has also been enhanced in terms of mobility, positioning, multicasting, and multi-carrier techniques to provide better standards and technical support for the IoT industry and market applications.

"MediaTek is very pleased to be the first chip maker to pass the China Mobile NB-IoT R14 interoperability tests," said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices business unit. "MediaTek is a key player in the development of the IoT standard and we are also actively developing the technology along with the industry. Currently, we have two R14-ready chips available: the single-mode MT2625 and the GSM+NB-IoT dual-mode MT2621 SoC solutions. These two chipsets will be widely used in the industrial and consumer IoT markets to usher-in the influx of the IoT era."

MediaTek and China Mobile are working closely together on bringing IoT applications to the market. In June of this year, they launched the world's smallest (16mm x 18mm) NB-IoT module based on the MT2625 chipset to help manufacturers quickly and easily develop new IoT devices. Within the year, the two companies started collaborating on the NB-IoT R14 interoperability tests. The development of IoT requires active cooperation on both the network side and the chipset manufacturer to ensure a quality user experience from IoT devices. In the future, both companies will expand the collaborative efforts in a variety of real-world applications to jointly promote the development of all things IoT.

Find more information here on the MT2625 and MT2621.

About MediaTek

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediatek-announces-nb-iot-r14-rate-enhancement-test-with-china-mobile-to-drive-real-world-iot-applications-300625708.html

SOURCE MediaTek Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mediatek.com

