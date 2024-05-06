MediaTek Boosts Flagship Smartphone Performance with Dimensity 9300+ SoC

New chip speeds up generative AI processing at the edge to run LLMs faster

HSINCHU, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today unveiled the Dimensity 9300+, the latest flagship mobile chip in MediaTek's Dimensity portfolio. The Dimensity 9300+ offers increased clock speeds and is designed to accelerate on-device generative AI processing, offering broader support for LLMs, and other performance enhancements over the Dimensity 9300.

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ infographic

"The Dimensity 9300+ will help us continue to build a rich ecosystem of generative AI applications thanks to the chip's broad LLM support and on-device LoRA Fusion," said JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek. "To enhance these AI experiences, the Dimensity 9300+ offers impressive performance and enhancements to speed up LLM inference, running tokens much faster for a better user experience."

Leveraging an All-Big-Core design with 3rd generation TSMC 4nm process, Dimensity 9300+ has one Arm Cortex-X4 core operating at up to 3.4 GHz, plus three Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores. The Dimensity 9300+ also boasts AI processing over the previous generation thanks to MediaTek's new NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration technology in the company's latest generative AI engine. The powerful APU 790 AI engine allows Dimensity 9300+ to not only support LLMs with 1B, 7B, and 13B parameters, with scalability up to 33B, but also run LLMs quickly and efficiently. With NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration, Dimensity 9300+ can run LLMs with seven billion parameters at 22 tokens per second, more than 2X the rate of competitive mass market solutions.

Dimensity 9300+ integrates a 2nd generation hardware raytracing engine with an Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU, giving gamers fast raytracing experiences at a smooth 60 FPS, along with console-grade global illumination effects. The chip also leverages MediaTek's latest HyperEngine technologies to take gaming to the next level. MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT) offers a boost in power efficiency when enabled in popular game titles, helping to extend battery life and keep devices cool. Additionally, the chip integrates HyperEngine's new Network Observation System (NOS) to improve WiFi/Cellular dual-network concurrency and leverage precise network prediction technology. When enabled, MediaTek NOS offers up to 10% power savings and up to 25% cellular data savings.

With MediaTek's Imagiq 990 ISP that offers 18-bit RAW processing, Dimensity 9300+ enables users to take incredible photos and videos, even in low-light environments. Imagiq 990 has a built-in AI Semantic Analysis Video Engine to support advanced AI videography features including 16 scene segmentation with real-time video capture to reduce noise, increase brightness, and enhance colors. Additionally, the Dimensity 9300+ integrates MediaTek's MiraVision 990, which has advanced AI depth engine technologies to enhance smartphone content.

Dimensity 9300+ is ideal for a wide range of AI applications, offering:

Support for on-device LoRA Fusion and NeuroPilot LoRA Fusion 2.0 so developers can quickly bring to market new generative AI applications with text, images, music, and more.

Support for the latest LLMs including 01.AI Yi-Nano, Alibaba Cloud Qwen , Baichuan AI, ERNIE-3.5-SE, Google Gemini Nano, and Meta Llama 2 and Llama 3.

, Baichuan AI, ERNIE-3.5-SE, Google Gemini Nano, and Meta Llama 2 and Llama 3. ExecuTorch Delegation for ecosystem deployed on-device inferencing.

To provide users with fast and reliable connectivity in different scenarios, Dimensity 9300+ includes a 5G R16 modem designed with AI situational awareness. The modem supports 4CC-CA Sub-6GHz with up to 7Gbps downlink.

To learn more about MediaTek's Dimensity portfolio, please visit: https://i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g.

###

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

MediaTek Press Office:

[email protected]

Kevin Keating, MediaTek

+1- 206-321-7295

10188 Telesis Ct #500, San Diego, CA 92121, USA

SOURCE MediaTek Inc.