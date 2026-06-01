MediaTek Collaborates with NVIDIA on the RTX Spark to Power the Next Wave of Windows PC Experiences

MediaTek brings its design expertise in CPU performance and power efficiency to the groundbreaking RTX Spark, bringing local personal agents, advanced content creation, and gaming together in small, ultra-efficient Windows PCs

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced its role in enabling NVIDIA's RTX Spark introduced today as a new class of processors powering Windows 11 PCs purpose-built for personal agents. It's designed to build the future, unlock creative power, and run the latest games in slim laptops and small, ultra-efficient desktops.

The joint effort fuses MediaTek's foundational expertise in high-performance CPUs, advanced connectivity, and power efficiency with NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform and suite of NVIDIA RTX technologies. The result is a SoC that delivers advanced Agentic AI performance, content creation, and gaming within a thin and efficient package.

"With RTX Spark, MediaTek and NVIDIA bring unprecedented local AI supercomputing directly to consumer PCs," said Vince Hu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek and head of the company's compute platforms, data center solutions and IoT businesses. "This launch underscores years of joint technology efforts between MediaTek and NVIDIA to deliver pioneering technology to the marketplace."

This new lineup expands already robust existing collaborations between MediaTek and NVIDIA; in automotive with the C-X1 platform, data center AI infrastructure with NVLink Fusion, and on the GB10 SoC.

Advancing the PC Industry and Consumer Experience

For the broader PC industry, the RTX Spark redefines the PC for modern computing in slim laptops and small form factor desktops to fuel the next decade of creators, developers, and gamers. This means a superior and uncompromised experience that provides cinematic gaming graphics and localized, instantaneous AI power on a device that remains cool, portable, and power-efficient.

Expanding from Entry-Level Laptops to Premium PCs

MediaTek has dominated the entry-level consumer silicon market, providing a full tier of platforms including flagship AI processors. This collaboration enables MediaTek to now participate in the Windows PC market as a technology provider, showcasing its advanced innovations to make a positive impact in the lives of users worldwide.

"The MediaTek and NVIDIA collaboration creates more choices for consumers in the premium Windows 11 PC market. Pairing MediaTek's power efficiency focus with NVIDIA's graphics architecture gives developers, creators, and productivity users more capable local AI experiences in thin and light form factors," said Ben Bajarin, CEO and Principal Analyst at Creative Strategies. "For MediaTek, this is also a calculated push beyond Chromebooks into a segment where margins and brand perception are considerably higher."

A Masterpiece: MediaTek's Technological Contributions

MediaTek's extensive experience in high-performance, power-efficient SOC design enables tight integration of CPU, memory and other critical subsystems into a small area. MediaTek contributes several critical technologies to the RTX Spark to deliver maximum performance and optimized efficiency:

High-Performance Engine (CPU & Cache ): Provides the raw, general-purpose compute required for stability and application speed.

): Provides the raw, general-purpose compute required for stability and application speed. Masterful System Integration : Leveraging its low-power expertise and strategic manufacturing partnership with TSMC, MediaTek fine-tuned every IP block to craft a highly optimized SoC. This integration is what allows the RTX Spark to achieve peak performance while maintaining an ultra-low power profile.

: Leveraging its low-power expertise and strategic manufacturing partnership with TSMC, MediaTek fine-tuned every IP block to craft a highly optimized SoC. This integration is what allows the RTX Spark to achieve peak performance while maintaining an ultra-low power profile. Massive, High-Speed Memory Architecture (Memory Controller): MediaTek designed a proprietary memory controller, supporting up to 128GB of unified memory.

MediaTek designed a proprietary memory controller, supporting up to 128GB of unified memory. Intelligent Power Management : MediaTek is leveraging years of experience in power architecture, utilizing its PMIC technologies to develop the best power delivery system. These enhancements over standard designs drastically reduce overall power consumption, extending battery life even under heavy workloads.

: MediaTek is leveraging years of experience in power architecture, utilizing its PMIC technologies to develop the best power delivery system. These enhancements over standard designs drastically reduce overall power consumption, extending battery life even under heavy workloads. Ultra-Low Latency Wireless (Connectivity): MediaTek fully integrated its leading-edge silicon directly into the platform. This guarantees the seamless, lag-free connectivity required for gaming, creators and developers; it also enables "Cloud-to-Edge" hybrid AI workloads, ensuring advanced local AI agents, such as NVIDIA NemoClaw, stay perfectly synchronized with cloud resources.

The first wave of laptops powered by the RTX Spark will be available Fall 2026.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek (TWSE: 2454) is a global leader in fabless semiconductor design, providing solutions from the edge to the cloud. Powering over 2 billion connected devices every year, MediaTek's leading-edge technology keeps the world connected and enhances everyday life. At the forefront of innovation, MediaTek drives advancements in transformative technologies such as AI, 5G/6G, and Wi-Fi 7/Wi-Fi 8. Our high-performance, power-efficient products form the foundation for a smarter, more connected world, enabling devices from smartphones, smart homes and AI PCs to high-performance computing, automotive, and AI data centers. As a trusted partner to the world's leading brands, MediaTek leads the industry in creating solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global community, ensuring access to world-class technology for everyone. Our commitment to accelerating AI underscores our dedication to enriching the future of humanity. Visit http://www.mediatek.com for more information.

SOURCE MediaTek Inc.