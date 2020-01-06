MediaTek Expands Rich IoT Program with New Partners to Drive Innovation in the Intelligent Devices Market

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced its collaboration with multiple technology providers and design services firms to expand its Rich IoT program to drive innovation across the intelligent devices market. Working together, MediaTek and its partners will usher in differentiated, highly-integrated and feature-rich development platforms for the fast-moving IoT device marketplace. MediaTek's Rich IoT program includes three AIoT chipset platforms: i300B (MT8362B) for voice assistant devices, i300A (MT8362A) for multimedia displays and i500 (MT8385) for AI vision devices.

The Rich IoT program will accelerate the development cycle and minimize design risks for enterprises, startups, emerging brands and leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). MediaTek's engineers have collaborated with partners to port and optimize value-add offerings on MediaTek's AIoT platforms, enabling companies to integrate exciting AI features and capabilities into the i300B, i300A and i500 chipsets to bring cutting-edge connected products and services to consumers quickly and cost-effectively.

"Our Rich IoT program is enabling our partners to keep up with the surging market demand for smart home devices with AI-powered voice assistant, multimedia and vision capabilities," said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group. "MediaTek's AIoT chipsets have been optimized for partners' solutions so companies of all sizes can design a wide range of IoT devices with edge-AI capabilities, deliver exciting new user experiences and address new market opportunities."

Technology partners joining MediaTek's Rich IoT ecosystem include:

DSP Concepts : Provider of audio development tools and IP for creators of audio-enabled products. DSP Concepts' far-field voice interface technology will enable consumers to more seamlessly interact with connected devices.

: Provider of audio development tools and IP for creators of audio-enabled products. DSP Concepts' far-field voice interface technology will enable consumers to more seamlessly interact with connected devices. Elliptic Labs : Elliptic's AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform gives companies 360-degree field of view, presence detection and touch-free gesture abilities. Its ultrasound-empowered core technology requires no additional hardware sensor, and instead utilizes a device's existing microphone and speaker to deliver intelligent and innovative features.

: Elliptic's AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform gives companies 360-degree field of view, presence detection and touch-free gesture abilities. Its ultrasound-empowered core technology requires no additional hardware sensor, and instead utilizes a device's existing microphone and speaker to deliver intelligent and innovative features. Esper: With Esper's platform and developer tools, companies can quickly build, deploy and manage apps and devices for digital signage, point-of-sale and kiosk solutions.

Design services partners joining MediaTek's Rich IoT ecosystem include:

Innocomm : Offering original design manufacturer (ODM) services, Innocomm helps companies design hardware and software solutions for connected devices.

: Offering original design manufacturer (ODM) services, Innocomm helps companies design hardware and software solutions for connected devices. OLogic : The Company offers hardware design expertise for electronics, embedded software, and design for manufacturing for consumer electronics, robotics and IoT.

: The Company offers hardware design expertise for electronics, embedded software, and design for manufacturing for consumer electronics, robotics and IoT. Sasken : A specialist in product engineering and digital transformation, Sasken provides concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in the semiconductor, industrial, smart devices and wearables industries and beyond.

: A specialist in product engineering and digital transformation, Sasken provides concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in the semiconductor, industrial, smart devices and wearables industries and beyond. Synapse: Progress is vital, and whether your ambition is to redefine a market—or to create an entirely new one—Synapse is the go-to product development partner to architect, integrate, and deliver connected ecosystems that seamlessly blend hardware and software.

MediaTek's i300B, i300A and i500 include powerful edge AI technology for voice, display, object recognition and other features needed for today's smart devices. The chipsets are highly integrated with CPU, GPU and AI Processing Unit (APU) and ultra-low power consumption to support the processing demands of next generation AI devices. The hardware platforms include board support package (BSP) software that is designed to be open-source and up streamed at a quarterly release cadence, and support over-the-air (OTA) updates to enable security updates for Linux, OpenSSL and Yocto. These security features make it easier for device manufacturers to patch vulnerabilities and protect consumers' data. Software is available as Linux and Android builds.

MediaTek's i300B is an efficient and highly-integrated application processing platform for cloud-connected voice assistant devices including smart speakers, kitchen and cleaning appliances, smart locks and more. The i300A is a wireless connected multimedia solution for smart hub products or devices that require touchscreens displays, including thermostats, head-mounted displays, point of sale terminals, exercise equipment and more. Both the i300B and i300A chipsets combine a dual-band 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MU-MIMO, the latest Bluetooth 5 wireless technology and advanced baseband algorithms together in a single package to provide superb performance and low power consumption. MediaTek's i500 is a powerful yet efficient platform bringing AI vision capabilities to devices that need to recognize objects or people, such as smart security systems, robots and drones. The chipset supports high performance edge processing, advanced multimedia capabilities, multiple high-resolution cameras, connected touchscreen displays and multi-tasking.

Partner quotes in support of MediaTek's Rich IoT program:

"DSP Concepts is proud to provide Audio Weaver™ as the audio platform for the Rich IoT ecosystem, enabling MediaTek's customers to deliver differentiated audio playback and voice features including TalkTo™ quickly in their products. Our ability to help customers realize high quality innovative DSP audio is our core strength," said Jim Wargnier Global VP of Sales at DSP Concepts. "This partnership is an example of how Audio Weaver is the embedded audio design tool and delivery platform of choice. We are looking forward to supporting MediaTek's smart home, industrial, and wearables applications."

"Our partnership with MediaTek brings customers cost-efficient and accurate presence-detection and touch-free gesture capabilities," Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs, explained. "Our AI Virtual Smart Sensor platform enables a multitude of virtual sensor capabilities, all with a customizable field of view up to 360 degrees based on our core ultrasound technology."

"We are seeing significant growth of touch-enabled enterprise devices running Android. Esper is excited to collaborate with MediaTek to offer a turnkey Android OS, cloud-based app and device management platform, and developer tooling accelerating development time for vertically-integrated Android devices," said Shiv Sundar, Founder and COO at Esper. "We want enterprises to focus on their application and vertical cloud platform by building on top of the stable technology platforms offered by Esper and MediaTek."

"Our highly integrated AI engine and system-on-modules give developers more options to develop cutting-edge product applications based on the modular design platform. It fundamentally simplifies the design effort and minimizes the design risk," said Paul Wang, Vice Chairman at Innocomm. "As one of the Rich IoT ecosystem partners, we are pleased to deliver our SB30-i300 and SB50-i500 system-on-modules to the market. These modules are the ideal product to bridge the time gap between prototype and mass production."

"Our team of designers and engineers are invested in helping our customers create differentiated connected devices with leading edge AI features, such as the new Pumpkin i500 EVK," said Ted Larson, CEO and founder at OLogic. "Joining MediaTek's Rich IoT ecosystem will enable us to provide highly integrated products and more comprehensive services for this next phase of the intelligent devices era."

"Providing concept-to-market solutions, chip-to-cognition R&D services across the semiconductor, automotive, industrial, smart devices & wearable device industries is at the core of our strategy," said Satish Burli, VP and Head-Product Engineering Services, Sasken. "Joining MediaTek's Rich IoT ecosystem furthers our commitment towards enabling our customers to quickly and seamlessly integrate silicon with advanced AI features into their products."

"In the last few years we've seen the IoT market trend towards collecting and processing more data at the edge, using more sophisticated methods, to reduce latency, energy, and bandwidth consumption. MediaTek's AIoT products have been fundamental in our ability to serve customers interested in these types of applications," said Alex Sutton, Head of Technology at Synapse. We are excited that we can leverage MediaTek's long history of delivering best in class products for the mobile and tablet markets, combined with our experience in developing custom hardware solutions for connected products, to build solutions for markets that didn't even exist two years ago."

MediaTek's AIoT platforms and the associated software are available now. Please contact each partner to learn more about its respective product schedule.

For more details on MediaTek's Rich IoT program, visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/iot/rich-iot

