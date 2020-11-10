MediaTek Unveils Its Newest 5G Chipset, Dimensity 700, For Mass Market 5G Smartphones

"With our expanded Dimensity portfolio we're bringing the latest 5G capabilities to every smartphone tier so more people can enjoy 5G experiences," said Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. "The Dimensity 700 has an impressive mix of 5G connectivity features, advanced camera capabilities like night shot enhancements and multiple voice assistant support, all in a super power-efficient design."

The Dimensity 700 packs advanced connectivity features including 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) and 5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS), giving users access to the fastest speeds and 5G-exclusive Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services from either connection. On the processing power side, the chip integrates two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores in its octa-core CPU and operates at up to 2.2GHz.

Key features of Dimensity 700 include:

MediaTek 5G UltraSave : Delivers advanced power-saving technologies to improve battery life. It includes UltraSave Network Environment Detection, MediaTek 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness, Dynamic BWP and Connected Mode DRX. The built-in technology intelligently manages a device's 5G connection so you can do more and charge your device less often.

: Delivers advanced power-saving technologies to improve battery life. It includes UltraSave Network Environment Detection, MediaTek 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness, Dynamic BWP and Connected Mode DRX. The built-in technology intelligently manages a device's 5G connection so you can do more and charge your device less often. Premium 90Hz Display : Brands can design smartphones with crisp, high resolution FullHD+ displays and ultra-fast refresh rates to reduce blur in animations, scrolling and games for the best user experience.

: Brands can design smartphones with crisp, high resolution FullHD+ displays and ultra-fast refresh rates to reduce blur in animations, scrolling and games for the best user experience. Up to 64MP Cameras & Night Shot Enhancements : Supports 48MP or 64MP main camera sensors with AI-bokeh, AI-color and AI-beauty features. Plus, the integrated hardware-based imaging accelerators enable multi-frame noise reduction so users can capture high quality shots with low noise, even at night.

: Supports 48MP or 64MP main camera sensors with AI-bokeh, AI-color and AI-beauty features. Plus, the integrated hardware-based imaging accelerators enable multi-frame noise reduction so users can capture high quality shots with low noise, even at night. Multiple Voice Assistant Support: Supports voice assistants from global brands such as Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Google and Tencent to give device makers more configuration options.

The Dimensity 700 continues MediaTek's legacy of bringing advanced connectivity, multimedia and imaging features to consumers everywhere. MediaTek's Dimensity 5G family of chips bring smart and fast together to power 5G devices across all tiers, and with the Dimensity 700 5G devices will now be accessible to even more consumers.

For full specifications and further details on MediaTek's Dimensity 700 series and 5G portfolio visit: https://i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g

