MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 Chipset Powers New ASUS Gaming Notebooks

HSINCHU, Taiwan, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced its MT7921 Wi-Fi 6 chipset is powering ASUS Republic of Gamers' (ROG) and The Ultimate Force (TUF) new gaming notebooks, the first consumer notebooks with MediaTek's industry leading Wi-Fi 6 connectivity solution.

For the ROG and TUF series, the MT7921 delivers high performance, power efficiency for longer battery life and fast, reliable connectivity. Key features of MediaTek's Wi-Fi 6 solutions include:

Higher throughput performance over 2x2 dual-band antennas compared with previous Wi-Fi 5 solutions

High performance with power efficiency based on the 22nm process

Lower latency with hardware enhancements that provide better signal transmission to support super long-range connections

"By collaborating with Asus, the No. 1 gaming device provider, we bring consumers the best connectivity experiences and ability to seamlessly stream games and enjoy extended battery life," said Alan Hsu, Corporate Vice President at MediaTek. "MediaTek offers best-in-class solutions for notebooks with our high performance, power efficient chipsets with the latest connectivity technologies. Working with companies like Asus, has made MediaTek the global leader in connectivity solutions with the broadest Wi-Fi portfolio across broadband, retail routers, smart phones, consumer electronics and gaming devices."

MediaTek's Wi-Fi solutions power hundreds of millions of devices every year, and industry demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions continues to grow. Wi-Fi 6 delivers multi-gigabit, low latency Wi-Fi, providing more reliable connectivity experiences even when users are gaming, streaming or video chatting across multiple devices.

"We're excited to bring MediaTek's Wi-Fi technology to ROG and TUF series," said Rangoon Chang, ROG General Manager, PCs and Laptops. "They're leaders in the field, and are as committed as we are to giving gamers, creators, and everyone the tools they need to perform at their best. MediaTek products have enabled us to bring Wi-Fi 6 to a more diverse range of gaming devices and will improve the experience for everyone."

The ROG and TUF series powered by MediaTek's Wi-Fi 6 technology will be available in the market starting in the second quarter of 2021.

For more information on MediaTek's connectivity solutions, visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/connectivity-and-networking

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

MediaTek Press Office:

[email protected]

Kevin Keating, MediaTek

+1- 206-321-7295

10188 Telesis Ct #500, San Diego, CA 92121, USA

SOURCE MediaTek Inc