MediaTek's Chairman Ming-Kai Tsai Awarded Prestigious IEEE Robert N. Noyce Medal

Award recognizes Tsai's outstanding contributions to the semiconductor industry

HSINCHU, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced its chairman Ming-Kai Tsai has been awarded the IEEE Robert N. Noyce Medal, one of the most prestigious awards in the electronics industry. Chairman Tsai was recognized for his vision and leadership in the global semiconductor industry, democratizing technology access for billions of people. The award will be presented to Tsai in-person at the IEEE Honors Ceremony, which will be held May 3, 2024 in Boston.

"For decades I have witnessed the tremendous impact that tiny transistors have on our daily lives. It has been a privilege at MediaTek to usher in new innovations that billions of people can enjoy and help shape the future of our connected world," said Ming-Kai Tsai, Chairman of MediaTek. "It has also been a pleasure to work closely with research institutions to inspire the next generation of engineers in Taiwan—where the integrated circuits industry has blossomed over the years—and around the world."

" IEEE Robert N. Noyce Medal is an extremely important award, holding a special place in the global semiconductor industry. I am delighted to see Chairman MK Tsai recognized with this award," remarked Dr. Morris Chang, Founder of TSMC. "MK is a key figure in the establishment of Taiwan's IC design industry, leading MediaTek to become a significant company in the global semiconductor industry. His contributions are truly exceptional."

"The IEEE Robert N. Noyce Medal is the highest honor awarded by the IEEE Society in the semiconductor field, often referred to as the Nobel Prize of Semiconductors," said Yao-Wen Chang, Dean of the College of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, National Taiwan University and Former President of the IEEE Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA). "Tsai's profound impact and contributions to the global semiconductor industry make him a deserving recipient of this year's award. This recognition from the world's top professional society is the greatest affirmation of Tsai's extraordinary contributions to the semiconductor industry."

"M.K. Tsai, the founder of MediaTek, has been able to re-invent MediaTek time and again with new business models to turn challenges into opportunities in the unpredictable and fast-moving technology industry. " said Mark Liu, Chairman of TSMC. "TSMC has been a longtime foundry service partner to MediaTek and we have witnessed firsthand how he built a company with an engrained culture of innovation and embracing change as well as a deep understanding of customers' evolving needs. Today, MediaTek is a global leader in many applications. On behalf of TSMC, I extend our warmest congratulations for this well-earned recognition."

Tsai is the founder of MediaTek and has helped build MediaTek into the world's 5th largest global fabless semiconductor company, powering two billion devices a year for people around the world. To such an achievement, Chairman Tsai said, "I would like to thank all the employees of MediaTek and our partners upstream and downstream on the supply chain of this industry. Over the past 26 years, we have worked together to continuously break through with innovative thinking and business models, making innovative technology more widespread. I look forward to working more closely and creating new opportunities for the company in the new AI era together."

Tsai has been actively involved in the cultivation of STEM talent. Tsai has led MediaTek to collaborate with major universities worldwide, nurturing thousands of IC design professionals and have driven new innovations that have been published at leading industry conferences and journals.

Tsai received a BSEE from the National Taiwan University and a MSEE from the University of Cincinnati. Prior to the start of MediaTek in 1997, Tsai's early career was as an IC Design Manager at Taiwan's prominent Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and then as President of a Product Business Group at the United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). Tsai has received many awards and accolades for his achievements, including the Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award in 2015 and the ITRI Laureate Award in 2012. In recognition of his numerous industry contributions, Tsai has been granted honorary doctoral degrees from the National Taiwan University, the National Tsing Hua University, and the National Chiao Tung University.

