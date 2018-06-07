Mediation Training for Today's Leaders - Edwards Mediation Academy

TIBURON, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Mediation Academy (EMA) is announcing the rollout of its Mediation Skills Course for individuals seeking to learn fundamental mediation skills. This online course is designed for professionals already working in or who wish to work in commercial mediation, community mediation, or workplace environments that require a working knowledge of dispute resolution. EMA students are legal professionals, HR managers, supervisors, ombudsman, and others in positions of leadership and management.

The nine Mediation Skills Course modules cover topics from preparing for and convening a successful mediation to how the emotions, culture, and bias of participants can impact the outcome. Students can complete all nine modules, or select single or multiple modules, depending on their needs.

All Edwards Mediation Academy courses are taught by acknowledged experts and pioneers in the mediation field. Based on real-world filmed mediations, they provide students a realistic example of "shadowing," or sitting at the table with the mediator. EMA courses are accredited with the State of California for continuing legal education. Students can complete all coursework online, at their own pace, on their own schedule.

Started in 2014, EMA provides online mediation training for students throughout the globe. Through its charitable arm, EMpower, EMA provides grants and training to under-served communities. In January 2018, EMA awarded a grant to help bring commercial mediation to the civil justice system of Rwanda.

