Mediator Brenda J. Newman Joins Upchurch Watson White & Max

MAITLAND, Fla., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenda J. Newman, Esq., is starting the year by joining Upchurch Watson White & Max's panel of neutrals and has begun filling her 2019 calendar with mediations.

Brenda J. Newman has connections throughout the state; she obtained her J.D. at the University of Miami and then worked for a while in South Florida but has resided, practiced law and mediated in Central Florida for years now.

Ms. Newman gained her litigation and trial experience in state and federal courts while a young associate working with the late Norman Hull (of Russell and Hull, P.A.) and with the late O.B. McEwan (of Sanders, McEwan, Martinez, Luff and Dukes). She was of counsel to Killgore, Pearlman, Stamp, Ornstein and Squires, P.A. for nearly 14 years, a partner with Alvarez, Winthrop, Thompson and Storey, P.A. and a senior trial attorney for the Construction Defect Division of Nationwide Insurance in Orlando. Her longtime Central Florida practice led to her being listed as a "Top Lawyer" by Orlando Home and Leisure from 2011 to 2015.

She has conducted mediations involving various practice areas for a decade now but has dedicated herself to dispute resolution for the last year.

"Brenda's background will serve her well as a dispute resolution professional, especially her litigation experience in the fields of tort liability and construction-related matters," said John Upchurch, CEO and a founding principal of UWWM. "Her diverse language skills will be attractive to clients from both the Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking regions of Central and South America -- a welcome expansion of the level of service available to our client."

Ms. Newman was born in Kirksville, Missouri, but has lived in Florida for most of her life. Her father was a family physician, and her mother was born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, making Ms. Newman's first language Portuguese. She also speaks conversational Spanish.

