Mediator Don Philbin Ranked in Chambers USA 2019

SAN ANTONIO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 2019 guide to the top lawyers in the United States, Chambers USA ranked Attorney-Mediator Don Philbin on the nationwide Mediators list with the following review:

Lauded as "a real thinker and innovator," San Antonio-based Donald Philbin is highlighted for his handling of large corporate cases, including mediating for clients in the energy, healthcare and software industries. "Don Philbin is one of the smartest, most talented mediators I know," comments a source, adding: "He has lots of really innovative and clever ideas he uses for helping people close."

Chambers and Partners is widely recognized as one of the leading publishers of professional rankings and insights for the legal sector. Firms and individuals are assessed by an experienced team of researchers who consider recent work as well as first-hand accounts from external market sources, including a particular emphasis on client feedback.

Don Philbin is an attorney-mediator recognized by Chambers USA , Super Lawyers , Best Lawyers , Who's Who Legal , and the San Antonio Business Journal . He is an adjunct professor of law , past-chair of the Texas Bar ADR Section , and elected fellow of the International Academy of Mediators and the American Academy of Civil Trial Mediators .

