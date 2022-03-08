MediaVillage Celebrates Women's History Month and International Women's Day with Wealth of New Content Across Multiple Channels

MediaVillage highlights female changemaker achievements in media, marketing, entertainment & advertising industries. Tweet this

The FQ toasts International Women's Day on Tuesday, March 8th during its virtual Equality Lounge:

10:30-11:00am EST: DeepIntent and WMX panelists featured on "Beyond the HR Department: The Role We All Play in Breaking Bias at Work"

12:30-1:00pm EST: Gannett panelist featured on "Reducing Employee Burnout: How Top Leaders Are Building a Healthier Future"

2:00-2:30pm EST: Cadent panelist featured on "Preventing the "Mommy Track": How to Build an Intentionally Hybrid Workplace for Women"

The FQ hosts a series of events at SXSW on Thursday, March 10 and Sunday, March 13 . Among them:

March 10: 9:00-9:30am CT: DeepIntent panelist featured on "Recruiting in Tech: How Hiring Diverse Talent Drives Inclusion"

March 10: 10:00-10:30am CT: Audacy panelist featured on "How to Lessen the Digital Divide and Increase Accessibility to Tech"

March 10: 11:30am-12:00pm CT: Zoom Media panelist featured on "Working in the Sports Industry: The Systems That Ensure It's an Equitable Space for All"

March 13: 1:00-1:30pm CT: Spectrum Reach panelist featured on "Equality First: What Brands Have Learned from the Values of Gen Z"

Below are links to three of the 17 Legends & Leaders interviews with female changemakers that Jack Myers has conducted:

WomenAdvancing.org's editor Kate Byrne will moderate a New York Women in Communication free digital event on Wednesday, March 9, from 6:00-7:00pm EST. To sign up for "#WomenHeard: Weathering the Pandemic & Working Together for a Brighter Future" go to nywici.org. Also this month's WomenAdvancing.org interviews include one with Georgia Galanoudis, NYWICI President Elect, on the Impact of Covid on Women.

Upcoming on MediaVillage.com: Juan Ayala will moderate a roundtable video podcast on Multicultural TV with Shannon Dang and Yvonne Chapman of CW's Kung Fu; MediaVillage Editor Janet Stilson is set to interview Kristen DelGuzzi, USA TODAY Managing Editor, Opinion, about the publication's 2022 Women of the Year honorees, to be announced March 14th; and Justin Paura will explore women in sports on his View from the Grandstand podcast. Stay tuned by registering for free MediaVillage content here.

