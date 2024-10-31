Mediavine Adopts OpenPass to Empower Publishers Across the Premium Internet

OpenPass to be integrated with Grow, Mediavine's identity tool for independent publishers

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., today announced the integration of OpenPass, The Trade Desk's single-sign-on solution, into Grow, its proprietary engagement suite and identity tool. Through this integration, Mediavine will offer publishers a seamless and privacy-first solution to authenticate users via email, allowing them to maintain control over their data while enhancing their revenue and audience engagement strategies.

As the digital landscape evolves and advertising addressability faces uncertainty, the need for opt-in, email-authenticated identity solutions has become critical for publishers. OpenPass enables Mediavine's publishers to facilitate secure, consented logins, empowering them to manage user data independently and maintain strong, direct relationships with their audiences.

The integration of OpenPass, alongside Mediavine's early adoption of Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), provides advertisers with access to addressable audiences while ensuring premium user experience across Mediavine's network. This move underscores Mediavine's commitment to equipping publishers with future-proof tools that prioritize transparency and user privacy.

"In the ever-changing world of digital media, Mediavine is dedicated to giving our publishers the tools they need to succeed," said Amanda Martin, Chief Revenue Officer. "This means providing premium solutions—like the OpenPass integration—that put transparency and user experience first."

"For the open internet to thrive, publishers must retain control over their data and the user experience," said Will Doherty, Vice President of Inventory Development, The Trade Desk. "By integrating with OpenPass, alongside their early adoption of Unified ID 2.0, Mediavine is leading the way in helping publishers deliver value to both consumers and advertisers in a privacy-safe and transparent manner."

