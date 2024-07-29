The collaboration aims to tackle the pressing issues publishers encounter in the evolving digital landscape

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., today announced its collaboration with TopHatRank, an internet marketing firm specializing in search engine optimization (SEO). The collaboration is designed to address growing SEO challenges faced by publishers and provide Mediavine's publisher community with expert guidance and support. Mediavine's dedication to offering publishers top-notch solutions, combined with TopHatRank's expertise and resources, has positioned the collaboration to address the increasing challenges that publishers face with SEO.

Mediavine Announces Collaboration with TopHatRank to Provide SEO Support for Publishers

Between the frequent updates to Google's search algorithm and the introduction of generative AI to search results, independent publishers are experiencing drastic drops in their organic traffic and, subsequently, their revenue. Through the collaboration, TopHatRank will provide Mediavine publishers with valuable resources and access to premium SEO tools and services to help them stay ahead of the curve and combat traffic and revenue losses.

As a result of the collaboration, all Mediavine publishers will receive free education directly from TopHatRank through publisher-exclusive webinars. Additionally, they will have access to discounted SEO audits and managed SEO services with preferential placement, as well as exclusive discounts on content marketing services with ContentYum, a partner company.

Since 2019, TopHatRank has been working with publishers to successfully audit and optimize over 1,800+ publisher websites. As a trusted SEO expert, TopHatRank has published many insightful studies and webinars related to algorithm updates, providing publishers with actionable insights to improve their website performance and visibility in search results.

"Our network of publishers see Mediavine as much more than their ad management provider. They look to us as true partners collaborating on every aspect of their business," said Eric Hochberger, CEO of Mediavine. "In working with TopHatRank, we are furthering our commitment to finding and distributing solutions to help publishers navigate industry challenges and propel their success in the digital landscape."

"Our collaboration with Mediavine represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower publishers with the tools and expertise they need to thrive in the digital landscape," said Arsen Rabinovich, Founder and President of TopHatRank. "By combining Mediavine's industry-leading ad management platform with TopHatRank's SEO expertise, we are confident that we can help publishers overcome current industry challenges, maximize their reach, and achieve long-term success."

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive independent full-service ad management company, representing and monetizing approximately 11,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner - Premier, Great Place to Work®, Inc. 2022 Best Workplace, Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace, Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work, and 2023 Inc. 5000.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About TopHatRank

Based in Los Angeles, TopHatRank is an award-winning SEO Agency that specializes in innovative digital marketing techniques for modern brands of all sizes.

Clients rely on TopHatRank for its proven ability to deliver lasting and measurable SEO results without unnecessary filler. The agency's impressive client retention rate is credited to its dedication and education, investment in cutting-edge technology, growth-specific deliverables, and unparalleled client services.

Media Contact:

Kate Ritchie

8887051246

[email protected]

SOURCE Mediavine