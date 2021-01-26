Mediavine Expands Company Initiatives with Corporate Advocacy Arm, Shine

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive ad management company in the U.S., is pleased to announce the launch of Shine, a first-of-its-kind program in the ad management industry. Shine is Mediavine's initiative for raising awareness of charitable causes and bringing together influencers with audiences eager to give back.

Mediavine's Shine initiatives are represented in a variety of public service announcement (PSA) campaigns that are active on thousands of publisher websites. For its official launch, Shine is proud to partner with United Way to customize a PSA campaign for United Way promoting the 211 service.

Utilized by millions of people across North America each year, 211 can connect people to free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and childcare and family services. There are more than 200 agencies providing 211 services across the U.S and the network received more than 20 million calls in 2020.

"Finding ways for Mediavine to facilitate relationships with initiatives important to our publishers, employees and the company at large has been a long-time goal for us," said Amber Bracegirdle, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Mediavine. "Shine solidifies our commitment to making the work we do together about more than paid display advertising, and we are thrilled to take this first step with United Way for 211. There is no other organization in the country that has a similar pulse on America's needs."

Shine began informally in 2020 with custom PSAs for COVID-19 and racial justice . Quickly evolving into external partnerships with nonprofit organizations, Shine created PSAs for Cookies for Kids Cancer and Operation Gratitude, among other organizations that were struggling with their traditional means of raising funds and awareness during Covid. All of this work has culminated in a joint initiative with United Way.

"United Way is proud to partner with Mediavine as it launches its innovative new service, Shine," said Stan Little, Chief Experience Officer of United Way Worldwide. "Powered by Mediavine's incredible reach, inspired by the creativity of its content creators, and grounded in its focus on social good, Shine is the perfect platform to help drive greater awareness for the 211 service – which is needed now more than ever."

Mediavine's Shine Committee, comprising volunteers representing each of the company's departments, will spearhead all Shine initiatives. While PSAs are a primary focus for Shine at this time, the committee plans to expand upon Shine's offerings in the future.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing more than 7,500 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Additionally, Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads and Prebid.org.

