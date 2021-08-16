Mediavine Expands International Operation with Data Center in Frankfurt, Germany

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., launched its debut international data center in Frankfurt, Germany. The center will facilitate ad serving on the Mediavine Exchange for publishers with EU traffic.

The Mediavine Exchange is the company's custom-built OpenRTB server that migrates traditional client-side header bidding to server-to-server (S2S) header bidding. Mediavine has 100% of its Prebid.js bidders operating on the Mediavine Exchange. The company is the only ad management firm to develop a proprietary technology of this scale.

With this data center in Europe, Mediavine can process overseas bid requests at an optimal speed. Results already reflect up to 2-4% more ad impressions per session—translating to a 2-4% RPM increase—in countries like France. Other countries in the EU are seeing similar results including a 4-8% RPM lift in Germany and the UK.

Additionally, The Mediavine Exchange, in conjunction with the Frankfurt data center, enhances Mediavine's ability to onboard and cater to geo-specific ad partners. The firm can now more specifically optimize partners competing in ad auctions in various regions across the world.

"There's no question that the future for our industry is global," said Eric Hochberger, Co-Founder and CEO of Mediavine. "The Frankfurt data center is only the beginning for us in the EMEA region, and the region itself is the first of many more we plan to expand into."

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing more than 8,000 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Great Place to Work® , Inc. 2021 Best Workplace , 2021 Diversity Team and Fortune 2021 Best Small Workplace .

