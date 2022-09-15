Mediavine Hires Michelle Peguero as Vice President of Influencer Partnerships, Sales

Expanding our focus on influencer partnerships to meet the growing demand of brands and advertisers desiring to partner with our over 9k brand-safe content creators.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S. has recently added Michelle Peguero as its first Vice President of Influencer Partnerships, Sales.

In this role, Peguero will be responsible for identifying bespoke partnership solutions for advertisers, as she develops and maintains an intimate understanding of their needs to strategically identify the best methodologies for mutually beneficial campaigns for them and Mediavine content creators.

Michelle Peguero, Mediavine Vice President of Influencer Partnerships, Sales

"Joining the Mediavine team was an easy decision for me because I believe deeply in the importance of supporting independent creators, as well as the power of authentic content to reach audiences and make an impact for advertisers," said Peguero. "I'm looking forward to optimizing the many opportunities for growth and expansion in our influencer partnerships."

"Michelle brings a unique perspective given her dynamic experiences in influencer marketing across varying industries - ranging from B2B to B2C," said Phil Bohn, Mediavine Senior Vice President of Sales and Revenue. "We are really excited to have her on the team to be the primary interface between top-tier brands, agencies and advertisers that depend on Mediavine to deliver access to its nearly 10,000 brand-safe, vigorously vetted influencers they need to reach their target audiences."

Bringing over 13 years of experience, Peguero joins Mediavine from Branded Entertainment Network where she served as the Director, Brand + Influencer Partnerships and was responsible for connecting brands to consumers through authentic influencer marketing & product integration. During her time at WHOSAY and Viacom, she was instrumental in the team's finalist placement in the Shorty Awards for influencer campaigns for both Toys "R" Us and Sour Patch Kids. For Pepsi, she and her team earned a Clio Award. Her added experiences at Drawbridge and SHEMedia provide a deeper and more intimate understanding of not just how to reach target audiences through connecting the right influencers and brands together, but how to establish lasting and successful partnerships through the entire funnel.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest full-service ad management company in the United States, exclusively representing and monetizing over 9,300 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Great Place to Work®, Inc. 2022 Best Workplace, Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace, Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work, and 2021 Inc. 5000.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact:

Kate Ritchie

Senior PR Specialist

[email protected]

888-705-1246 ext. 010

SOURCE Mediavine