Mediavine Marks 20th Anniversary, Remains Committed to Empowering Publishers

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., is celebrating its 20th anniversary, by announcing the return of the Mediavine Conference in 2025, bringing together publishers, advertisers, and industry experts to explore the latest trends and technologies shaping the digital publishing landscape. The conference reaffirms Mediavine's commitment to its publishing community and its approach to new technologies that protect both creators and the open internet.

During its 20-year history, Mediavine has shifted its focus from owned content creation to becoming a strategic partner to publishers, particularly in the last nine years. Since that important pivot, Mediavine has increased strategic partnerships, aiding publishers in navigating digital media changes. The company has continued to establish itself as a trusted and proven growth partner to over 13,000 publishers across Mediavine and its latest offering Journey, providing creators with the tools to unlock ongoing business opportunities.

"Mediavine has always shown integrity in everything they do, from how they treat their publishers to their employees," said Chef Dennis Littley, the professional chef and blogger behind Ask Chef Dennis, when asked why he chose to work with the company. "I have worked very hard to get to where I am, but I don't think I could have achieved the monetary success I have without having them as a partner. Mediavine has always been there for me."

Over the past year, Mediavine has continued its development of cutting-edge technology and resources to help publishers thrive. A few highlights over the past 18 months include:

Uplift, a publisher community focused on elevating underrepresented creators' voices. Through Uplift, Mediavine enables advertisers to take action on their commitments to diversity and equity at scale for AAPI, Black, disabled, Hispanic, LGBTQIA+, and women-owned businesses. Uplift has accounted for 163 Billion ad impressions purchased on diverse sites in the past 18 months.

Journey by Mediavine, the ad management solution for growing websites, is helping thousands of publishers build sustainable income through advertising solutions that help to build audiences while prioritizing user experience and page speed.

Partnerships with TopHatRank and Flodesk, each of which unlocked opportunities for publishers to streamline and boost their business growth while navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape with confidence and ease.

"We recognize the mounting challenges publishers face in today's media ecosystem. Changing search algorithms, generative AI, compliance, adaptability and privacy management are some examples. As we celebrate this incredible milestone of reaching 20 years in business, Mediavine is reaffirming our commitment to the publisher community and helping content creators navigate these changes while also growing their businesses and providing a healthy, diverse and information-rich open web experience," said Eric Hochberger, CEO and co-founder of Mediavine. "As we look forward, we plan to strengthen our strategic business partnerships further and continue to offer publishers comprehensive solutions for enhancing monetization and navigating the complexities of global privacy regulations. We are also very excited to bring back the Mediavine Conference, which will play an important role in bringing publishers together, creating community and tangible solutions that will help publishers continue to thrive."

The Mediavine Conference is scheduled to take place in October 2025. To learn more about Mediavine's anniversary, visit https://www.mediavine.com/20th-anniversary/ or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive independent full-service ad management company, representing and monetizing approximately 13,000 publisher partner websites. In 2023, Mediavine generated 1.6 billion monthly pageviews across its owned and operated properties and currently ranks as a top Comscore lifestyle property. Mediavine prides itself on its award-winning culture, being recognized by 2024 PEOPLE® Company that Cares, Great Place to Work®, Inc. 2022 Best Workplace, Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace, Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work. In addition to being a Google Certified Premier Publishing Partner, the company has also received industry accolades for its best-in-class tools and cutting-edge plugins to ad technology and was ranked in the 2023 Inc. 5000 as a fast-growing business.

