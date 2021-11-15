BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., has partnered with Colossus SSP to increase diversity in programmatic ad spend across Mediavine's minority-owned inventory from its network of 8,300+ independent publishers. Colossus SSP is operating on the Mediavine Exchange, the company's proprietary server-to-server (S2S) technology. Since onboarding in July, Colossus SSP has quickly jumped into the top ten Mediavine monetization partners, and ranks the highest-performing partner tested in the last 18 months overall.

Mediavine Minority-Owned Sites See Significant Uptick in Programmatic Ad Sales Via New Partnership with Colossus SSP

Colossus SSP is a custom supply side platform that delivers a diverse marketplace, enabling brands of all sizes to connect with multicultural and general market audiences at scale. The SSP is minority-owned, with an inclusive market approach and a track record of working with independent publishers that have strong niche audiences.

"By partnering with Colossus SSP, the largest multicultural media marketplace in the industry, we're strengthening our commitment to diversity and providing long-overdue representation of diverse publishers and audiences in the advertising ecosystem," said Mediavine Co-Founder and CEO Eric Hochberger. "We've only scratched the surface of capabilities between Mediavine and Colossus SSP, and we look forward to driving pivotal results ahea

"Mediavine's diverse publisher portfolio and server-to-server technology have made them an ideal partner – and the traction we've achieved has been significant," said Colossus SSP CEO Lashawnda Goffin. "Our success points to a growing commitment among buyers to intentionally invest programmatically in multicultural audiences and minority-owned properties. We were able to rapidly tap into the demand and provide value for both marketers and independent publishers."

About Colossus SSP

Part of Direct Digital Holdings, Colossus SSP is a proprietary supply side platform that delivers a diverse marketplace, enabling brands of all sizes to connect with multicultural and general market audiences at scale. In addition, the company's consulting arm provides brand marketers with meaningful insights and actionable guidance for connecting with a variety of curated audiences—Black, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ, and more.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing 8,300+ publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Great Place to Work® , Inc. 2021 Best Workplace , 2021 Diversity Team , Fortune 2021 Best Small Workplace and a 2021 Inc. 5000 company.

