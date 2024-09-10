The honor reflects Mediavine's dedication to social impact and overall employee well-being

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., has been named one of the 2024 PEOPLE® Companies that Care. The honor comes after a nationwide survey was conducted to 8.2 million employee respondents across various companies by Great Place to Work. The survey aimed to identify those companies that best demonstrate outstanding respect, care, and concern for their communities, employees, and the environment.

Mediavine Named in 2024 PEOPLE® Companies that Care List

The award demonstrates Mediavine's dedication to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace. Mediavine has introduced a Family Forming Health Reimbursement benefit, which provides financial assistance to employees pursuing different paths to starting a family, such as IVF, egg-freezing, surrogacy, and adoption. This year Mediavine also launched a new Caregiver Support Program to provide virtual assistance to team members with caregiving responsibilities, whether for children, elderly parents, or other family members who need care.

Mediavine actively supports its employees' community engagement, offering a generous PTO program that encourages two days of annual volunteer time. This commitment extends across the nation, with remote team members in 39 states participating in various volunteer activities. From supporting local animal shelters and schools to participating in park clean-ups and virtual letter-writing campaigns, Mediavine employees demonstrate a dedication to making a positive impact.

Additionally, Mediavine is dedicated to transforming the advertising ecosystem through its Uplift program. This program aims to assist brands and advertisers in strategically increasing their financial support of minority-owned media. By leveraging Uplift, minority-owned publishers have experienced significant growth and equity on a large scale, generating over 163 billion ad impressions and driving increased revenue for diverse publishers in Mediavine's network.

"Being recognized as a PEOPLE® Company that Cares is a privilege that fills us with immense pride," expressed Yolanda Evans, Mediavine's Chief People & Culture Officer. "At the very heart of our company lies an unyielding dedication to the well-being of our employees and the communities they belong to. This recognition serves as a testament to the unwavering efforts of our extraordinary team."

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive independent full-service ad management company, representing and monetizing approximately 11,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner - Premier, Great Place to Work®, Inc. 2022 Best Workplace, Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace, Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work, and 2023 Inc. 5000. To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com.

