BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) on a PSA campaign promoting mentor recruitment for the organization. The PSAs will display across websites in Mediavine's network of 8,000+ publishers.

Mediavine Partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to Raise Awareness for Youth Mentorship

Mediavine's PSA initiatives aim to solve two problems with one solution. Previously, when ad space didn't sell on Mediavine publishers' websites, the ad space would collapse. However, this could cause website layout shift (also known as cumulative layout shift), which Google has recently identified as a factor in its rankings for the Page Experience algorithm. Mediavine innovated technology that solves for cumulative layout shift (CLS) issues associated with collapsing the unsold ad space and instead fills those spaces with PSA creatives in support of various social causes. The firm has just launched a new PSA campaign in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest preeminent one-to-one mentoring organization in the United States. With more than 230 agencies serving all 50 states, BBBSA serves more than 250,000 youth with its mentorship services.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters' mission to uplift youth through mentorship is invaluable and close to the heart of many of the Mediavine team," said Amber Bracegirdle, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder of Mediavine. "Our technology's ability to reach billions of people across the internet gives us hope we can unite adults eager to give back by committing to spend time with the hundreds of thousands of children awaiting a mentor."

"Today, one in three kids in our country are growing up without a mentor to provide support and positive reinforcement," said Adam Vasallo, Chief Marketing Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "The opportunity to partner with Mediavine and put a call out to communities is critical in raising awareness of the need and encouraging individuals to commit to empowering young people. Mediavine's vast community of publishers and their audiences will propel our mentor recruitment efforts in the right direction."

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing more than 8,000 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Great Place to Work® , Inc. 2021 Best Workplace and 2021 Diversity Team .

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org .

