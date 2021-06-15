Mediavine Partners with PFLAG National to Uplift the LGBTQ+ Community with PSA Campaign to Run Across Mediavine's 8,000-Independent Publisher Network

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., is pleased to partner with PFLAG National, the nation's first and largest organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families and allies, on a year-round PSA campaign in support of PFLAG's services and resources.

PFLAG has more than 400 chapters across all 50 states in the U.S. as well as in Puerto Rico. The organization provides the LGBTQ+ community with peer-to-peer support, education and advocacy to change hearts, minds and laws. Mediavine will run a branded PSA campaign for PFLAG that will be available for opt-in on its 8,000 independent publisher websites.

"We are excited to partner with Mediavine in support of our shared vision of a world where diversity is celebrated and all people are respected, valued and affirmed," said Liz Owen, Director of Communications at PFLAG National. "Tapping into Mediavine's broad scale of publishers empowers us to reach millions of families who need PFLAG's services and support."

"Diversity and inclusion are a Mediavine cornerstone and working with PFLAG to broaden our commitment to such is a vision we've dreamt of bringing to life for a long time," said Amber Bracegirdle, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder of Mediavine. "LGBTQ+ people deserve a safe, valued place in our world, and we're proud to unite our publishers and employees to help bring light to all the ways we can uplift this community 365 days a year."

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing 8,000 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Additionally, Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads and Prebid.org.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

