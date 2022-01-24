Mediavine Recognized as One of Ad Age’s Best Places to Work 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., is proud to be recognized as one of Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2022, an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership.

Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022 honors 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as the ad business rebounded, the talent pool tightened and the specter of COVID-19 remained omnipresent at work, at home—and at work at home.

"While the workplace and the internet as we know them shift around us, the advertising industry especially has had to think quickly over the past year to sustain both internal and external operations," said Eric Hochberger, Mediavine Co-Founder and CEO. "We've worked diligently to be mindful and innovative in everything we do, and are honored to be recognized in the advertising space by this industry-leading publication."

Ad Age's scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (75% of the score) and a company's policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (25% of the score).

"In a time where it's become more feasible than ever to run a remote operation, we make sure we continue to stand out as an employer of choice," said Yolanda Evans, Mediavine VP of People Experience & Diversity. "We're holding ourselves accountable to create the changes that the workforce needs, motivating them to show up every day as their most valued authentic selves."

"The advertising business saw a healthy comeback and ad tech firms and health care agencies thrived, making 2021 a decidedly strong year for the industry," said Dan Peres, Ad Age Associate Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. "The pandemic continued to impact—and permanently change—how we work, and this year's Ad Age Best Places to Work winners created the right culture and opportunities for their teams."

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2022 in partnership with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

See this year's list of Best Places to Work at AdAge.com/2022-best-places-to-work .

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing nearly 9,000 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Great Place to Work® , Inc. 2021 Best Workplace , 2021 Diversity Team , Fortune 2021 Best Small Workplace and a 2021 Inc. 5000 company.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

