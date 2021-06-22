Mediavine Recognized by Great Place to Work® on Certification Nation Day, a National Celebration of Outstanding Workplaces

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., is proud to celebrate Certification Nation Day on June 22 along with the community of Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies across the country. Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

Mediavine

"We are proud to stand alongside so many companies actively striving to create a positive and inclusive environment for today's workforce," said Eric Hochberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Mediavine. "The Great Place to Work certification helps us to better understand our team members and ensures our commitment to continue progressing as a company."

Mediavine received its certification in early 2021 with 99% of its employees calling it a great place to work as opposed to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Additionally, 100% of employees reported that people at Mediavine are treated fairly regardless of their race.

"Certified companies put employees first," says Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place to Work. "Thriving employees increase revenue, profit and provide market-leading customer experiences. I hope that Certification Nation Day can inspire other executives to create and sustain employee-first cultures."

"It's crucial for Mediavine to meet and exceed societal expectations of today's evolving work culture," said Stephen Marsi, Co-Founder of Mediavine. "By prioritizing our employees' well being through our open-door communication policy, and with tools like the Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey, we're able to set the highest possible workplace standards and hold ourselves accountable as leaders."

Mediavine has taken impactful and measurable strides in the last 12 months to make fundamental, tangible changes to both internal and external operations with the best interest of employees, clients and communities at top of mind. Mediavine's focus was two-pronged, strongly emphasizing diversity, equity and inclusion as well as creating a safe, communal space during the COVID-19 hardship.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience."

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

