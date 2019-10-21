Mediavine Rises to the Top 25 Digital Media Properties Ranked by Comscore

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine , a full-service ad management company that builds sustainable businesses for content creators with more than 105 million unique visitors per month, today announced that it is among the top 25 multi-platform digital media properties ranked by Comscore, a trusted third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.*

This milestone marks significant year-over-year growth for Mediavine, the largest portfolio of lifestyle sites on the web, with exclusive representation of nearly 5,700 independent publishers. In October 2018, the company established a relationship with Comscore and announced its placement in the top 70 list of digital media properties. By January 2019, Mediavine had moved up to the top 40. Now, Mediavine's reach surpasses that of premier media brands like New York Times Digital, Condé Nast Digital and Penske Media Corp. (PMC).

These accomplishments establish Mediavine's site collective as the largest portfolio of lifestyle sites on the web.

At the category level, Comscore's latest rankings show that the ad management company is among the top 5 sites in Lifestyles and, for the first time, Financial Information. Mediavine also holds the second- and third-highest positions on the Food and Travel Information lists, respectively.

The company attributes its growth and success to a steadfast commitment to two core values: performance and brand safety.

"Mediavine's ad technologies and strategies are unmatched in the industry, leading to faster sites, more traffic and better user experiences," said Phil Bohn, Senior Vice President of Revenue and Sales at Mediavine. "As a result, we're adding more and more publishers by the day that meet our rigorous acceptance standards, which leads to better visibility and performance for our advertisers that want to safely scale their reach in niche categories like food and travel. We expect that we'll continue to build on our growth in the Comscore rankings this year and beyond."

To learn more, visit www.mediavine.com.

*Comscore, Media Metrix Multi-Platform, September 2019

About Mediavine

Mediavine is a full-service ad management company that builds sustainable businesses for content creators. With its proprietary ad technology and an unwavering commitment to both innovation and service, Mediavine helps publishers achieve faster load times, generate more traffic and improve user experiences. The company works directly with premium ad exchanges and advertisers to maximize the impact of ad inventory. It is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads, as well as the Trustworthy Accountability Group in all four categories: Traffic validation, malware, piracy and inventory quality.

An Internet publisher since 2004, Mediavine owns and operates The Hollywood Gossip, TV Fanatic and Food Fanatic.

Media Contact:

Jenni Ottum

227661@email4pr.com

480-231-4887

SOURCE Mediavine

Related Links

http://www.mediavine.com

