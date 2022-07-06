Mediavine to Diversify Niche Focus with New Department

Matt Kaminsky joins as Vice President of Business Development

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S. comprising over 9000 independent publishers, welcomes Matt Kaminsky as the Vice President of their newly formed Business Development division. Publisher growth in previous years was achieved without advertising or a dedicated Business Development team.

In his role at Mediavine, Kaminsky will help identify niches and new publishers who can benefit from Mediavine's technology and approach to ad management. He will also focus on building out the company's Business Development team.

Kaminsky brings over ten years of professional experience in business development, strategic partnerships and sales within the ad tech and digital publishing spheres. In his most recent position as the Vice President of Business Development for Enthusiast Gaming, he originated the department, developing and implementing a comprehensive strategy in alignment with the company's goals. He has focused much of his development effort in his career to date in verticals such as gaming, entertainment, tech, automotive and sports.

"I knew Mediavine was where I wanted to be because they have the publishers' best interests in mind with every decision they make," said Kaminsky. "Transparency, publisher support and a better, technology-forward way for publishers to monetize are just a few of the many things that separates Mediavine from the competition. I'm eager to bring the Mediavine standard of excellence to these different publisher niches."

"As the deadline approaches for the deprecation of third-party cookies in Chrome, we recognize the need to expand Mediavine's digital footprint," said Eric Hochberger, Mediavine Co-Founder and CEO. "Investing in a Business Development division with Matt Kaminsky at the helm and fostering partnerships with publishers outside the traditional lifestyle niches we're known for is a key component to the long-term success of the company and all of the publishers we work with."

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest full-service ad management company in the United States, exclusively representing and monetizing nearly 9,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner , Great Place to Work® , Inc. 2022 Best Workplace , Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work , 2021 Diversity Team , Fortune 2021 Best Small Workplace and 2021 Inc. 5000 .

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

