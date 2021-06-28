Mediavine Welcomes Yolanda Evans as VP, People Experience and Diversity

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., welcomes Yolanda Evans as VP, People Experience and Diversity. Evans will oversee the People Operations department and department staff.

In this role, Evans will plan, design, develop and evaluate human resource-related initiatives that support operational goals and overall company culture. Specifically, Evans will lead the overall strategic direction of all people related programs including talent acquisition, talent management and all diversity and inclusion initiatives. She will work closely with the executive and leadership teams to ensure Mediavine maintains its position as a Great Place to Work®.

"It didn't take long for me to see that with Mediavine I could bring my enthusiasm for People Experience and Culture to a business that values both," said Evans. "In this growing company there is not only evidence of a thriving culture, but an unrelenting commitment to preserve it. Who wouldn't want to join a company like that?"

Evans brings more than 20 years of experience to Mediavine. In her most recent position at Syniti, as the VP of Talent Acquisition, she played a key role in the company's growth as the business scaled from 400 to 1,400 employees during her tenure. In her leadership role at Syniti she also helped to initiate the company's Diversity & Inclusion Council and launched the Black Employee Network (BEN) & Friends as the Executive Sponsor.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yolanda to Mediavine and are confident she will be integral to maintaining our commitment to Mediavine's company culture and core values as we continue to expand," said Eric Hochberger, Mediavine CEO and Co-Founder. "Her experience and passion for diversity and inclusion as well as evoking positive change in the workplace perfectly position her to steer Mediavine into the next phase of growth as a company."

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing more than 8,000 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Additionally, Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads and Prebid.org.

